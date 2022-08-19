Sadiq Khan blames cost of living crisis for London murder spree

Sadiq Khan has blamed the rising cost of living for a surge in violence across London - Stefan Rousseau /PA

Sadiq Khan has blamed the rising cost of living for a surge in violence across London amid a backlash over a spate of murders in the capital.

The London mayor pointed to "longer daylight hours, school holidays, a heatwave and so forth" following six killings in the city in less than a week.

It comes as officers were confronted by Greenford residents who criticised the force over a lack of police presence following the fatal stabbing of pensioner Thomas O’Halloran.

One woman told the public meeting on Thursday night: “We are a community and we all know one another. I am sorry to ask, but where are all the police officers?”

Speaking on Friday, Mr Khan said: "Before the summer holidays began, the police, myself and others, were warning about what we've seen in previous summers. We have seen an increase in violent crime and the cost-of-living crisis exacerbates this.

"Why? Because one of the complex causes of crime is deprivation, poverty, lack of opportunities and so forth.

"That's made worse by the cost-of-living crisis and I'm afraid it's no consolation to me, the police or all those bereaved families to see happening this summer what we feared, which is what we've seen in the last week.

"It's really important to support the police by making sure we fund more police officers, not having more austerity - (which was) a political choice made by the Government - by supporting communities and giving young people constructive things to do."

Khan: 'Austerity has tied my hand'

Mr Khan insisted that while London is a safe city, he has "one hand tied behind my back" in efforts to combat summer violence.

He added: "One homicide is a homicide too many, and one victim of crime is one victim of crime too many, but I feel like over the last six years I've had one hand tied behind my back because of austerity.

"We've lost 21,000 officers, the Government has now said it will replace them with 20,000 officers when our population has gone up.

"We've had cuts in youth workers, in youth services, in after-school clubs, in services councils provide because of the choice made by the govt and it is Londoners who are caught in the crossfire."

Asked if London is still safe, he said "it is" because gun crime, knife crime, knife injury, those injured by knives under the age of 25, moped crime and burglary was down, and "compared to last year teenage homicides are down by more than 68%".

Mr Khan added: "That's no consolation though if you're the victim of crime or a bereaved family which is why I'm determined to make sure that we make more progress as well."