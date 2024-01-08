Sadiq Khan is Keir Starmer’s Achilles heel

Critics of Sadiq Khan have dared to suggest that the last-minute caving in by the London Mayor to the transport unions, under threat of a four-day Underground stoppage, offers us a glimpse of what industrial relations would look like under a future Labour government.

The twist in the plot is that Sadiq Khan seems to have claimed exactly the same thing. The last-minute deal, in which more money was miraculously retrieved from down the back of the City Hall sofa, “shows what can be achieved by engaging and working with trade unions and transport staff, rather than working against them”. And by “working against them”, we might presumably include Khan’s own position right up until 20 minutes before the strike was due to start.

So with the Conservatives and Khan both claiming that the deal is exactly the sort of thing that will happen regularly if Keir Starmer takes up residence in Number 10 later this year, what conclusions can the rest of us draw about Labour’s plans for transforming industrial relations?

However cynical Khan’s eleventh hour deal with the unions might look, for him it is good politics. He’s up for re-election in May and knocking on doors while workers are still angry about not being able to get to work of a morning would hardly improve his chances. The prospect of a Conservative mayoralty after May 2 might also have served to focus the minds of the trade unions themselves.

Starmer will be just as keen to present the case that a Labour government will automatically mean an improvement in the nation’s strike rate. One way to achieve this, of course, would be to give in to their demands for more pay, but that route is likely to be strongly resisted by Rachel Reeves, currently the shadow chancellor.

Unlike in the years immediately following Labour’s 1997 election victory, the next Labour government will not be presiding over a healthy budget surplus and strong economic growth; can Khan’s post-Christmas largesse really be replicated on a national scale by a Labour government eager to burnish its credentials for responsible spending?

There’s an odd (and unwelcome) parallel between Labour’s approach to industrial relations and illegal immigration. In both cases – strikes and small boats crossing the English Channel – the party’s solution is more “engagement”, whether with the unions or with the French authorities. It’s good to talk, and politically the tactic is a convenient one, for it can mean everything or it can mean nothing. As a political strategy it sounds plausible and persuasive, especially on the morning media round of TV and radio stations.

But thanks to Khan’s deal with the transport unions, we now see that dialogue is (or can be) merely a euphemism for surrender. Most trade union negotiators are experienced and cynical enough to recognise that “engagement” is pretty worthless unless the person you’re negotiating with comes along with his chequebook.

That recognition will not miraculously disappear with the arrival of a Labour government, however much the new chancellor opines about tough economic circumstances and however much she tries to pin the blame for such straitened circumstances on her predecessors. If the current batch of ministers are feeling the heat from junior doctors and train drivers, the pressure and expectation on their Labour successors will only be greater.

Further, in a rare occurrence of an actual policy commitment, Keir Starmer has explicitly promised that the legislation introducing minimum standard levels for public services during strike action will be immediately repealed, removing one vital negotiating tactic from a future Labour government’s resources. He could have chosen to keep the law on the statute books, if only as an unused lever only to be pulled in an emergency. But a party that relies on trade union funding knows which side its bread is buttered on.

The danger is that this emphasis on dialogue over confrontation, however attractive it sounds to a nation weary of cancelled trains and doctors’ picket lines, strikes exactly the wrong note for the government’s interlocuters. On the small boats issue, improved dialogue with the French can have little impact on the numbers of illegal immigrants unless the UK side has an alternative plan to adopt a more robust position in the event of a failure of negotiations.

Similarly, if the trade unions know that in order to get their way, all they have to do is stick to their guns and proceed with their threat of making commuters’ lives a misery, then a government that has voluntarily given up any negotiating strength is fair game for cynical tactics.

Khan has shown us how a Labour government will deal with the unions. We should all be thankful for that.

