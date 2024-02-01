Sadiq Khan takes question time online over safety concerns following Ulez heckling at last event

Sadiq Khan at a previous People's Question Time in March, at which he also faced heckling over his Ulez policy - MARK THOMAS/ALAMY STOCK PHOTO

Sadiq Khan has moved his mayoral question time online citing safety concerns after he was heckled by anti-Ulez protesters at a previous event.

City Hall said behaviour at the last People’s Question Time (PQT) was “threatening” and put the safety of participants at risk.

The mayor was heckled during the session on Nov 9 by audience members opposed to his expansion of the Ultra Low Emission Zone (Ulez) to all London boroughs last August.

Some were threatened with being kicked out of the event if they continued heckling but none were removed.

Demonstrators wore Sadiq Khan masks as they protested against the controversial Ulez policy last year - HESTHER NG/STORY PICTURE AGENCY

Mr Khan has now come in for criticism from Conservatives after announcing the upcoming session on Feb 29, nine weeks before the mayoral election, will not have an in-person audience.

A spokesman for the Greater London Authority said: “Unacceptable behaviour at the last PQT meeting disrupted the event and put the safety of all those attending and staffing the event at risk.

“People’s Question Time is a key opportunity for Londoners to engage directly with the mayor and London Assembly members to discuss the issues they care about, in a safe environment.

“The decision has therefore been taken to host February’s PQT online, allowing the event to go ahead safely so that Londoners can pose their questions to the mayor and assembly members.”

Neil Garratt, the leader of the Conservative group on the assembly, accused the mayor of hiding online.

Ulez cameras have been vandalised across London in protest at the controversial policy - Alan Stanford/Stella Pictures Limited

“Sadiq Khan is running scared of scrutiny,” Mr Garratt told the BBC. “Twice in January he announced policies straight after London Assembly meetings because he knew his half-baked plans would not stand up to our questioning.

“Now he’s dodging Londoners’ questions as well, banning the people from People’s Question Time so he can hide online.

“Every other mayor has attended People’s Question Time in person. Sadiq Khan is afraid to face Londoners and he’s afraid to face scrutiny.”

PQT is held twice annually, and allows members of the public to ask the mayor and members of the London Assembly questions about issues such as transport, policing and housing.

Andrew Boff, Tory chairman of the London Assembly, said Londoners had been able to attend this event “twice yearly for the past 24 years” and the Assembly “has a clear view that it should continue in its current form until a proper review can take place”.

Protesters at a demonstration in London this month branded Sadiq Khan a liar over Ulez - MICHAEL MELIA/ALAMY LIVE NEWS

At a previous PQT in March last year, held in Ealing, the mayor was shouted at by parts of the audience over his Ulez plans.

In December, The Telegraph revealed Mr Khan had declined a suggestion by Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Kyiv, to send some of the vehicles due to be scrapped under the Ulez scheme to Ukraine instead.

The Mayor had said he did not believe that altering the Ulez scheme for exporting vehicles would be possible under current laws. Under the scheme, motorists are able to claim a one-off payment of £2,000 if they scrap a vehicle that does not comply with the controversial pollution levy.

In a letter to the mayor sent this week, Mark Harper, the Transport Secretary, suggested Mr Khan was blocking the export of scrapped vehicles to Ukraine, adding there was no legal barrier to cars being donated to the wartorn country through the Ulez scrappage scheme.