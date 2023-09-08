Sadiq Khan’s Ulez vans face fines if caught parking illegally in London borough

The Mayor of London has deployed about 20 Ulez camera vans across the capital in response to a spate of attacks on Ulez infrastructure - Mark Spoff Hoffman/Facebook

A south London council has threatened to fine Sadiq Khan’s Ulez vans if they continue to violate parking rules in the borough.

The London Borough of Bromley has responded to reports that Transport for London (TfL) vehicles deployed to catch Ulez rulebreakers have been parking on verges in the borough by warning them that they will be hit with £130 fines if they carry on.

Nicholas Bennett, executive councillor for transport, highways and road safety, said that it was “not acceptable to park on a pavement or verge” and its officers would issue TfL with penalty charge notices if they spot parking violations.

The warnings come after the Mayor of London deployed about 20 Ulez camera vans across the capital in response to the spate of attacks on Ulez infrastructure around the roll-out of expansion.

The vans are intended to fill holes where there is a lack of stationary Ulez cameras, including where vandals have taken them down.

Last week, the police revealed in August alone there had been 222 reported crimes against Ulez cameras, which was nearly double the amount for the previous four months.

Separate data from Julie’s Ulez Map, which is crowd-sourced and charts camera locations, suggested that Bromley was the worst hit borough for vandalism, with more than 80 per cent of cameras removed or damaged.

‘It is not acceptable’

In a document published alongside the deployment of cameras, TfL said that it would move the vans to areas where cameras had not been installed or were not operational.

Since then Bromley council said that it had received a number of reports of these vehicles being parked in prohibited areas, particularly on grass verges across the borough.

Cllr Bennett said: “Drivers will know it is not acceptable to park on the pavement or verge unless of course, as in some cases, there is an exemption in place, which is clearly shown in the roadside signs.

“If our Civil Enforcement Officers do see a van parked on the verge, we will issue a Penalty Charge Notice, be this for TfL or anyone else, including if they are working on Ulez cameras or anything else.”

The council also warned against parking these vehicles on the vehicle carriageway, or on restrictions such as yellow lines. However, it said in some cases there were exemptions for these vehicles to park in these areas.

Councillors are now encouraging residents in Bromley to report to the council any TfL van that they see parking on a verge.

Simon Fawthrop, a councillor in Bromley, told the Telegraph: “We have no duty to make it easy for Mr Khan and TfL to expand Ulez. We don’t intend to be passive in letting him impose this unfair tax on many of our residents and visitors.

“I would encourage any resident that spots a TfL camera van on the verges to report it immediately to Bromley’s traffic enforcement team, so we can issue them with a parking ticket.”

TfL has been contacted for comment on the warnings.

Widespread opposition

Mr Khan expanded the Ulez zone to cover all 32 London Boroughs last Tuesday. Under the new rules, people who drive cars that fail to meet certain emissions standards will be forced to pay a daily charge of £12.50, or fined up to £180 for non-payment.

The new charging zone has received widespread opposition from politicians, residents and local authorities, including Bromley.

The council was one of five that launched legal action against the mayor to try to halt the expansion.

The five councils – which also included Harrow, Hillingdon, Bexley and Surrey – lost the judicial review after the judge rejected three claims challenging Ulez’s implementation.

On Friday, TfL also revealed that it was yet to send out widespread fines to drivers of non-compliant cars, instead opting for warning letters to those that failed to pay the charge.

A TfL spokesperson said: “In precisely the same way that has been used during the roll-out of previous Ulez schemes, we have used our discretion during the early stages of the expansion.

“Owners of non-compliant vehicles that have been seen driving in the zone have now started to receive enforcement letters reminding them that the zone has now been enlarged and that they will need to pay the charge in future if the vehicle continues to be used in the zone.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.