‘Sadistic’ man’s fate revealed after he brutalized Florida woman for days, cops say

A “sadistic” 60-year-old man will likely die in prison for brutalizing a Florida woman to the point a deputy thought she was dead, according to the Fifth Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office.

James Frederick Queen was sentenced to 40 years “for his egregious actions against an elderly victim,” the state attorney’s office said in a Jan. 4 news release.

“The victim in this case was so severely battered that the responding deputy initially thought they were deceased,” Fifth Judicial Circuit State Attorney William “Bill” Gladson said.

The identity and age of the victim have not been released, but she was over 65 and in Queen’s care when the attacks occurred at her Homosassa home, officials said. Homosassa is about 70 miles north of Tampa.

Citrus County Deputy Josh Smith is credited with saving the victim, when he showed up for a welfare check in March and refused to believe Queen’s story that she was visiting relatives. Once Smith proved it to be untrue, deputies entered the home.

“They were able to locate the elderly victim who had been ruthlessly brutalized,” the sheriff’s office reported.

“The victim was able to tell deputies that they had been repeatedly and savagely beaten by Queen for days and prevented from calling for help or leaving the residence. ... The victim was transported to a trauma center due to the extent of their injuries.”

Queen told deputies the victim’s injuries were self-inflicted, officials said.

He was arrested and charged with attempted murder, kidnapping with the intent to inflict bodily harm, aggravated battery on a person 65 or older, felony battery by strangulation and false imprisonment, officials said.

“The victim’s life was undoubtedly saved by the thoroughness of Deputy (Josh) Smith,” Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast said in a release.

“The cruel and inhumane actions displayed by Queen were utterly sadistic. Not only did he torture and terrorize the victim for days, but he deliberately kept her from seeking law enforcement or medical assistance.”

