‘Sadistic thugs’ tortured and killed popular radio DJ in London

“Sadistic thugs” tortured a popular radio DJ to death near Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in a killing bearing the hallmarks of serious organised crime, a court has heard.

Mehmet Koray Alpergin and his girlfriend were abducted as they returned home from an expensive Italian restaurant in Mayfair, central London, last October, the Old Bailey was told.

They were taken to an empty wine bar backing on to White Hart Lane, where 43-year-old Mr Alpergin was allegedly beaten and inflicted with 94 separate injuries.

His body was later dumped in Essex woodland and his 34-year-old girlfriend, Gozde Dalbudak, spent two days locked in a toilet before being freed, jurors were told.

Six men are on trial at the Old Bailey variously accused of murder, kidnap, false imprisonment and perverting the course of justice.

Gozde Dalbudak was kidnapped during the attack

Opening the trial on Wednesday, Crispin Aylett KC said Ms Dalbudak spent almost two days shut up inside a lavatory at the Stadium Lounge.

Jurors heard that Mr Alpergin, who was originally from Northern Cyprus, was a well-known and popular figure in the British Turkish community and owner of a Turkish language radio station in London, Bizim FM.

Before his death, he had seemed anxious and on edge rather than his usual “happy-go-lucky” self, jurors were told.

On Sept 24 last year – the day after a tracker had been fitted to his Audi – a friend had quipped about being bugged as his car was making odd noises. Rather than laughing, he went very quiet, jurors were told.

He was also said to have been heavily in debt with a host of claims against him, including £32,405 for his car.

On the evening of Oct 13 last year, his attackers had been lying in wait for him and Ms Dalbudak after one of them installed the tracking device, it was claimed.

As they returned home to Enfield, north London, father-of-two Mr Alpergin was bundled into a white van, while Ms Daldudak was led over to the vehicle by a masked knifeman, it was alleged.

The van and two cars drove away in convoy to an alleyway in White Hart Lane in Tottenham which led to the rear of the Stadium Lounge wine bar, jurors were told.

Mr Alpergin’s body was transported to Loughton in Essex, where it was dumped in woodland on Oct 15 and found by a dog walker a few hours later.

Mr Aylett said a post-mortem examination identified 94 separate injuries to his body which was covered in cuts and bruises.

‘All the hallmarks’ of organised crime

Mr Aylett told jurors: “The prosecution allege that Koray Alpergin was kidnapped and tortured either so that he might be punished for something that he had done or else forced to give up something that he knew – perhaps the whereabouts of either drugs or money – and which his kidnappers also wanted to know.”

The use of vehicles with false number plates which were later burnt out bore “all the hallmarks of being linked to serious, organised crime – almost certainly drugs”, it was alleged.

Steffan Gordon, 34, of Northolt, Tejean Kennedy, 33, of Cricklewood Broadway, Samuel Owusu-Opoku, 35, of Wood Green, Junior Kettle, 32, of Archway, Ali Kavak, 26, from Tottenham, and Erdogan Ulcay, 56, from Camden, are in the dock.

Gordon, Kennedy, Owusu-Opoku, Kettle and Kavak deny murder and two counts of false imprisonment.

Kennedy, Owusu-Opoku, Kettle and Kavak deny kidnapping the two victims, which Gordon admits.

Ulcay and Kavak also deny perverting the course of justice which allegedly included disposing of Mr Alpergin’s body and destroying two vehicles by fire. Owusu-Opoku has admitted the charge.

The trial before Judge Sarah Whitehouse KC continues.

