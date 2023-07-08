Saegertown man charged with throwing steel pipe through windshield of moving car

Jul. 8—WOODCOCK TOWNSHIP — A Tuesday incident in which a Saegertown-area man is accused of throwing a 2-foot long steel pipe through a pickup truck windshield, striking the driver in the face, was caught on video, according to police.

Christopher Joe Cunningham, 42, was arraigned on felony aggravated assault and six other charges early Wednesday before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino, acting for Magisterial District Judge Lincoln Zilhaver.

Two men were driving a Dodge Ram pickup truck past Cunningham's residence in the 18500 block of Route 6 a little before 2 a.m. when the alleged incident occurred, according to the criminal complaint filed by police in the case.

The driver of the vehicle later told police that "he has been having a lot of issues with Cunningham" in recent months, according to the probable cause affidavit filed by police, and that on Tuesday he captured the latest "issue" on video.

As the men were passing Cunningham's residence, Cunningham walked to the middle of the roadway and threw the pipe measuring 24.5 inches at the truck, according to police. The pipe broke the front windshield, spraying broken glass through the cab of the truck, and caused a minor abrasion under the driver's right eye.

The men in the truck continued south past several businesses to the parking lot of a Saegertown bank, called police and then provided the troopers with both video of the incident and the pipe that had struck the vehicle, according to the affidavit. The troopers soon proceeded to Cunningham's residence and found him near the roadway before they arrested him.

In addition to the felony charge of aggravated assault, Cunningham faces misdemeanor charges of propelling a missile into an occupied vehicle, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct. He also faces a summary charge of harassment.

Cunningham remains free on $15,000 bond. A preliminary hearing in the case was scheduled before Zilhaver for Aug. 9.

