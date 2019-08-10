SAF-Holland S.A. (ETR:SFQ): Will The Growth Last?

Looking at SAF-Holland S.A.'s (ETR:SFQ) earnings update on 30 June 2019, the consensus outlook from analysts appear fairly confident, with earnings expected to grow by 18% in the upcoming year compared with the past 5-year average growth rate of 4.3%. By 2020, we can expect SAF-Holland’s bottom line to reach €57m, a jump from the current trailing-twelve-month of €48m. Below is a brief commentary around SAF-Holland's earnings outlook going forward, which may give you a sense of market sentiment for the company. For those interested in more of an analysis of the company, you can research its fundamentals here.

How will SAF-Holland perform in the near future?

The longer term expectations from the 12 analysts of SFQ is tilted towards the positive sentiment. Given that it becomes hard to forecast far into the future, broker analysts tend to project ahead roughly three years. To understand the overall trajectory of SFQ's earnings growth over these next fews years, I've fitted a line through these analyst earnings forecast to determine an annual growth rate from the slope.

From the current net income level of €48m and the final forecast of €77m by 2022, the annual rate of growth for SFQ’s earnings is 11%. This leads to an EPS of €1.37 in the final year of projections relative to the current EPS of €1.06. In 2022, SFQ's profit margin will have expanded from 3.7% to 5.7%.

Next Steps:

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For SAF-Holland, there are three relevant factors you should further examine:

Financial Health: Does it have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk. Valuation: What is SAF-Holland worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether SAF-Holland is currently mispriced by the market. Other High-Growth Alternatives : Are there other high-growth stocks you could be holding instead of SAF-Holland? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large growth potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

