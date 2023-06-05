Safari animals made from plants displayed at Sudeley Castle

The new reserve area has recreated animals' natural habitats from countries including Kenya, China, Tibet, India and the North Pole

More than 50 life-sized animal sculptures have taken over the gardens at a stately home in the Cotswolds.

Sudeley Castle's Animal Ark continues a campaign starting during the pandemic when a wooden elephant herd "migrated" to highlight human encroachment.

The sculptures are made from flowers, grasses and plants to "spread a message of peaceful coexistence" with nature.

"We want to do something that embraces the environment and man living with nature," said Lady Elizabeth Ashcombe.

Two panda sculptures in front of a sign

Lady Elizabeth, co-owner of the estate, said the project was about "accepting the stories of all animals that are either happily living in their communities in different parts of the world or they're endangered".

The exhibition also features an "augmented reality" (AR) treasure hunt, as the Tudor estate takes its first steps to becoming the world's first digital reserve.

Animal sculptures

Co-owner Mollie Dent-Brocklehurst said the AR experience featured animals that lived in the area "many, many, many years ago - the prehistoric age and until actually more recently".

"Everything from wolves to bears, they lived right here in this garden", she said, adding: "It connects the animal message to the history of the castle."

Animal sculptures

Animal sculptures

Each set of animals is hand-made from flowers, petals and natural materials.

Animal sculptures

There are more than 50 handmade sculptures on display at Sudeley Castle throughout the summer.

Animal sculptures

Animal sculptures

