Safe, affordable housing after leaving prison is vital, experts say. These AZ cities are getting more

Catholic Charities Community Services has expanded its reentry housing program across northern Arizona to include three new homes in Cottonwood, Page and Kingman.

The organization said the program provides safe, affordable housing to previously incarcerated people. It helps them to reintegrate into the community and reduce recidivism rates in the process.

The new homes will join existing residences in Williams, Prescott and Flagstaff, and will each serve anywhere from four to eight men or women. Residents receive case management assistance including resources for substance use recovery and help gaining employment as they attend regular group meetings and contribute to the household.

But unlike traditional recovery houses, residents in the reentry housing program do not have curfew restrictions or have to be overseen by live-in staff.

“Wraparound services are an integral component of the success of the housing first model," said Camie Rasband, program director for Catholic Charities Community Services. "Providing residents with resources, as well a safe place to live, gives them an opportunity to create a positive, fulfilling life.”

Since launching the program in 2016, Catholic Charities has served nearly 140 people. On average, the people it serves obtain employment within 30 days and secure alternate housing within nine months, the organization said. The organization also said the average recidivism rate for residents in the reentry housing program is 18.4%, compared with the state average of 39%.

In addition to providing reentry housing, Catholic Charities is converting two hotels into affordable housing options in Page and Kingman.

