How safe are Boise hospitals for patients? Check new local medical center report cards
On many occasions, a trip to the hospital isn’t planned and there may not be much time to think about which hospital you or a loved one goes to.
In Boise, many people are accustomed to being whisked to one of the local options - St. Luke’s or Saint Alphonsus. While these big-name hospitals have a layer of trust that comes with nationwide recognition, the level of care, communication and protection from other illnesses can differ from hospital to hospital.
The Leapfrog Group, an independent national nonprofit focused on patient safety, recently released its 2023 rankings of over 3,000 general hospitals throughout the United States. Each hospital was ranked on an A-to-F scale based on the following criteria:
Infections
Problems with surgeries
Safety problems
Practices to prevent errors
Doctors, nurses and hospital staff
Six Boise-area hospitals were graded, ranging from A to D. Here are the six hospitals and how each one ranked on Leapfrog Group’s scale. Each category is ranked from above average to below average, with a more specific report card of key issues under each category.
Above average means the hospital does a better job with patient safety, while below average means the hospital isn’t as safe, according to the study.
St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center
Grade: A
Infections: Average
Problems with surgery: Slightly below average
Safety problems: Above average
Practices to prevent errors: Above average
Doctors, nurses and hospital staff: Above average
St. Luke’s Meridian Medical Center
Grade: A
Infections: Above average
Problems with surgery: Slightly below average
Safety problems: Slightly above average
Practices to prevent errors: Slightly above average
Doctors, nurses and hospital staff: Above average
West Valley Medical Center
Grade: A
Infections: Slightly above average
Problems with surgery: Average
Safety problems: Average
Practices to prevent errors: Above average
Doctors, nurses and hospital staff: Average
St. Luke’s Nampa Medical Center
Grade: B
Infections: Average
Problems with surgery: Average
Safety problems: Slightly above average
Practices to prevent errors: Slightly above average
Doctors, nurses and hospital staff: Above average
Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Nampa
Grade: C
Infections: Average
Problems with surgery: Average
Safety problems: Slightly above average
Practices to prevent errors: Slightly below average
Doctors, nurses and hospital staff: Average
Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center - Boise
Grade: D
Infections: Slightly below average
Problems with surgery: Average
Safety problems: Average
Practices to prevent errors: Slightly below average
Doctors, nurses and hospital staff: Slightly below average
The Idaho Statesman reached out to Saint Alphonsus for comment but did not receive a response by the time of publication.