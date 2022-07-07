Safe broken into in burglary of business on Range Line Road

Jul. 7—Good Will Builders in Joplin reported to police that the business was entered and a safe broken into over the holiday weekend.

Capt. William Davis said a hole was cut in the floor of the business at 2805 S. Range Line Road to gain entry and break into a safe inside the business. Some credit cards, paperwork and $286 were stolen from the safe, Davis said.

The burglary, believed to have taken place sometime between Friday afternoon and Tuesday morning, remained under investigation Wednesday without any arrests having been made.