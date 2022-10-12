Safe (and Cheap) Winter Getaways To Plan Now

WitGorski / Getty Images

Perhaps you’ve found yourself with a surplus of PTO, or just a need to get away for a bit after a long year. However, you don’t want to spend too much, as you still need to save a little for the holidays. There are some gorgeous locales that offer a lot to enjoy for travelers, without spending a lot of money. Check out the spots on this list for a winter getaway that won’t break the bank.

Deep Creek Lake, Maryland

Deep Creek is a beautiful place to spend the winter because of its snowy hills and plethora of cozy cabins you can share with your family. You can also get a hotel for under $100 a night and spend the days sledding or tubing at nearby Wisp Resort. Lift tickets start at $59.

Yellowstone National Park

The world’s first national park is mostly in Wyoming and extends into parts of Montana and Idaho. See the park on a variety of snowshoeing and ski tours by foot or pick up the pace with a snowmobile or snowcoach tour. Get a 7-day pass for everyone in your car for just $35 or visit on Veterans Day (November 11) for free admission.

Old San Juan, Puerto Rico

Looking for a nice 80-degree day by the beach during the winter? Old San Juan offers beautiful ocean views with a side of breathtaking historic architecture. Visit El Morro Fort to dive into the history of the island and stick your toes in the sand. It costs only $10 to go to the fort, or it’s free on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Once you pay admission, you can also visit Castillo San Cristóbal for no charge. Castillo San Cristóbal was built as a fortress to guard the city and is a must-see historical landmark.

Jackson Hole, Wyoming

Jackson Hole is a prime skiing destination, and if you aren’t a skier or snowboarder, or want to save some money on a lift ticket, get a sled and hit the hills. Snow is plentiful, averaging about 75 inches between October and April. Right now, the resort is offering The Ski and Stay Package, which takes 10% off lodging when customers purchase lift tickets.

Denali National Park, Alaska

Denali National Park holds so much natural beauty that is worth seeing, including Mt. McKinley, North America’s highest mountain. The peak is 20,320 feet and is truly a sight to behold. Denali itself is six million acres of land, with 2 million being designated wilderness.

In addition to winter activities like skiing, snowboarding and snowshoeing, Denali is known for the opportunities to ride on the back of a sled as racing dogs pull you through the wintry landscape. Finally, you can catch the Aurora Borealis if you’re lucky enough to be there when it happens. There are plenty of Aurora forecasts to check to make sure you can see the gorgeous Northern Lights. No matter where you are in Denali, you should have a good chance of seeing them. It costs $15 a person to visit Denali National Park, and you can get an annual pass (which covers four adults) for $45.

Sante Fe, New Mexico

Santa Fe is a historic southwest city that gives you a glimpse at architecture dating back to the 16th century. There are tons of art galleries to visit that put centuries old pieces on display. Plus, there are plenty of ski resorts to visit while you’re there. Many hotels offer deals on lift tickets when you stay at them, including Hotel St. Francis and Hotel Chimayo de Santa Fe.

