‘Make safe choices’: NH State Police make 3 DUI arrests, issue 48 citations ahead of holiday weekend

New Hampshire State Police are urging motorists to “make safe choices” when getting behind the wheel during the holiday weekend, after making three impaired driving arrests and issuing more than 200 citations and warnings during enhanced patrols on Friday.

The patrols to combat impaired driving along Interstate 95 and other roadways in the state’s Seacoast region occurred on “one of the busiest travel days on the east coast,” state police said Saturday.

Troopers made a total of 215 traffic stops, resulting in the issuance of 48 citations and 185 warnings for various offenses, and three criminal arrests, all for driving under the influence of drugs or liquor along with additional charges, state police said.

“During this enforcement period, no crashes resulting in injury or fatality were reported along the I-95 corridor,” state police said.

The “high-visibility DUI Saturation Patrols” were made by state troopers along with officers from police departments in Portsmouth, Greenland, North Hampton, and Barrington.

“As the holiday weekend persists, the New Hampshire State Police and our local law enforcement partners would like to encourage all motorists to make safe choices prior to getting behind the wheel and remind everyone that the problem of impaired driving is a preventable one,” state police said. “If you are a member of the motoring public and observe a suspected impaired driver, call 911 immediately and be prepared to provide your exact location to include street names and highway mile markers, a plate number and description of the vehicle involved, along with the details of your observations.”

The initiative was funded by the New Hampshire Office of Highway Safety and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration as part of “No DUI Friday,” a date during which 21 states committed to enforcing DUI laws across the eastern part of the U.S.

