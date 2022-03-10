Safe Community Action Plan seeks out truth in sentencing | Opinion

The new five-year Safe Community Action Plan unveiled by the Crime Commission several weeks ago calls for truth in sentencing, especially for violent offenders.

Truth in sentencing simply means that the sentence imposed by a judge reflects closely the sentence that will be served. Currently, Tennessee has what in many cases is a fictional sentencing structure, and offenders know it.

Reported aggravated assaults drive our high rate of violent crime due to the sheer volume. In 2021, there were over 13,000 reported aggravated assaults in Memphis. Most non-fatal shootings are due to guns used in aggravated assaults. Reported aggravated assaults have been increasing consistently since 2011 and make up about 80% of all reported major violent crimes.

Violent crime technically increased for all of 2021 compared to 2020. But, the last months of 2021 showed a downward trajectory for the category.

Yet, our state system fails to hold many aggravated assault perpetrators adequately accountable. Conviction for aggravated assault has a standard sentencing range of 3-6 years. Most offenders convicted of aggravated assault are eligible for probation, with no incarceration whatsoever.

Major violent crime rate in Shelby County and the City of Memphis between April and June of each year.

Assuming, though, that the court sentences a convicted offender to incarceration for four years, the offender is eligible for parole after serving 30%, or 1.2 years.

On top of that, the offender is entitled to additional time off the sentence for “good behavior” and credit for any time spent in jail awaiting trial or a guilty plea.

In effect, someone convicted of aggravated assault with a gun and technically sentenced to four years of incarceration can be back in the community almost immediately, a scenario frustrating to victims, law enforcement, prosecutors, and judges.

Truth in sentencing would be a way of ensuring more accountability and help restore confidence in our state’s criminal justice system.

In two ways, truth in sentencing is also a crime prevention measure. It incapacitates serious offenders during their time of incarceration, which means they cannot be in our neighborhoods committing more crimes. And it can serve as a deterrent if an effort is made to get the word out about the consequences.

Truth in sentencing does not mean mass incarceration. Under various proposals being advocated, the vast majority of those convicted would remain eligible for probation, with no incarceration at all. Truth in sentencing is a way of ensuring smart use of our prison beds for those serious offenders we have reason to fear.

The federal sentencing system has no parole, with sentences having real meaning. Some states also have a form of truth in sentencing.

In 1994, Virginia enacted a truth in sentencing system. Under Virginia’s system, convicted felons sentenced to incarceration are serving at least 85% of the incarceration time sentenced by the courts. Violent offenders are targeted for incarceration. At the same time, for non-violent offenders, a risk assessment determines which cases should be recommended for alternative sentences. Each year, thousands of low-risk drug and property offenders are recommended for community supervision rather than incarceration.

In 1994, 69% of prison beds in Virginia held violent felons. By 2013, 81% of prison beds were occupied by violent felons.

Virginia appears to be doing a good job under truth in sentencing of using its prison beds for those offenders with reason for the public to fear, holding those offenders accountable through “real” prison sentences and using its system as a deterrent to violent crime.

According to the FBI’s Uniform Crime Report for 2020, Virginia had the sixth lowest violent crime rate in the nation. By contrast, Tennessee had the third highest violent crime rate – almost three times Virginia’s rate, with the city of Memphis accounting for roughly 30% of the total.

Truth in sentencing can take many different forms – ranging from elimination of parole to making the eligible parole date the real earliest date rather that the “sliding scale” Tennessee has now.

Especially when it comes to violent crime, we need some form of truth in sentencing to ensure more accountability, increase confidence in our state’s criminal justice system, and reduce the level of crime.

Bill Gibbons serves as president of the Memphis Shelby Crime Commission and executive director of the Public Safety Institute at the University of Memphis. He is the former district attorney for Shelby County and commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security.

