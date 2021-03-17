‘They are all safe’: Cuomo receives Johnson & Johnson vaccine to promote confidence in jab

Danielle Zoellner
·1 min read
(AP)
(AP)

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has received the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine in an effort to promote confidence among residents for receiving their own jab amid the pandemic.

On Wednesday, Mr Cuomo held an event at Mount Neboh Baptist Church in Harlem, New York, on Wednesday – a church that would operate as a pop-up vaccination site.

Receiving the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine was Mr Cuomo's way of promoting the latest jab to New Yorkers so they'll receive any option available to them when they're eligible to receive a vaccine.

“Today I’m going to take the vaccine,” Mr Cuomo said during the event. “And I’m going to take the Johnson & Johnson vaccine because I want to make the point ‘take whatever vaccine you can take,’ they all work, they are all safe, don’t try to pick one over the other.”

The governor also decided to get vaccinated in Mount Neboh Baptist Church because it serves Black New Yorkers in New York City and has lost over one dozen members due to Covid-19.

In New York City, 53 per cent of the population are white but 56 per cent of those who have received a Covid-19 vaccine are white. In comparison, the city population is 27 per cent Blackl, but only 19 per cent of those vaccinated were Black, Mr Cuomo said.

"Communities that suffered most should be first on the vaccine line," the governor said.

More follows ...

