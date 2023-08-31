Is it safe to go to Easton? What the data says about state of gun violence after shooting

Just weeks after Columbus surpassed 100 homicides for the year, the city has been rattled again and again by seemingly unrelated shootings that have one thing in common: They all happened at places many central Ohioans have visited themselves:

When a shooting takes place in a very public, often traversed place, it makes it more relatable and at the same time more traumatizing for people who weren't there when it happened, said Cheryl Jonson, an associate professor in criminal justice at Xavier University in Cincinnati.

"When you can see yourself as a victim and can relate to a victim, it creates more anxiety," said Jonson, who is also a researcher for the Regional Gun Violence Research Consortium at the Rockefeller Institute of Government "You're going to see a lot of those wheels turning."

With the recent rash of shootings, here's what the data and Jonson said about how likely Ohioans are to get shot while shopping and going about their daily lives:

One person died and another person was injured after a shooting at Easton Town Center on Sunday evening.

Are one-off, isolated shootings or mass shootings more common?

When it comes to gun violence, mass shootings garner the majority of attention given their often massive impact and sometimes high number of casualties.

But isolated shootings are far more common than mass shootings, data shows.

There were at least 44,371 deaths caused by gun violence in 2022, according to the Gun Violence Archive, an online archive of shootings collected from over 7,500 sources including law enforcement, media and government.

Of those deaths, 641 Americans died in a mass shooting, which amounts to just 1.4% of all firearms deaths that year, according to the Gun Violence Archive. Nineteen of those mass shooting deaths happened in Ohio, the archive's data shows.

The archive considers mass shootings to be those in which four or more people — not including the assailant — are injured or killed.

In other words, the data shows Ohioans are more likely to die as the victim in a single shooting rather than in a mass shooting, Jonson said.

"People actually overestimate how likely they are to be in a mass shooting," Jonson said. "If you are going to be a victim of gun violence, they are usually going to be isolated events."

Who is usually the shooter?

In most cases, Jonson said, the shooter is someone the victim knows.

Typically, when someone is shot and killed it's because they were the shooter's intended target. Sometimes it could be the result of an argument that escalated, Jonson said.

"It's usually a person you have a relationship with or an acquaintance," said Jonson.

Data shows that more often than not, the shooter and the victim of gun violence are the same person.

That's due to the fact that suicide is the number one cause of firearm deaths. In 2022, 24,090 or 54% of gun deaths were suicides, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

"When we talk about gun violence, the biggest contributor is suicide," Jonson said. "If we really want to start uncovering the gun violence issue, we need to address (suicide). It makes up a huge chunk."

After shootings at Easton and in the Short North, is it safe to go out?

The Easton shooting comes a few months after shootings rattled the Short North Arts District of Columbus and fueled concerns that led to weeks of upped policing in the neighborhood known for its nightlife.

This also isn't the first time shootings have happened at or around Easton.

In May, employees at the Diamond Cellar, 3960 New Bond St., called Columbus police around 1 p.m. Friday after a man who had been shot and was seeking help came into the store. In March 2017, a woman was shot inside a PINK store at Easton.

Along with Easton, other Columbus shopping destinations haven't been immune to the threat of gun violence.

In summer 2022, one person was fatally shot at the Mall at Tuttle Crossing. In 2021, gunfire erupted twice in two weeks at Polaris Fashion Place, though no one was injured in either shooting.

Still, Ohioans are more likely to get hurt or killed in a car crash on their way to a mall than they are to get shot at one, Jonson said. People should feel safe going out, and if recent shooting have them feeling nervous, Jonson said it's a good idea to come up with a plan in case a violence does ever break out.

"I'm sure there are people in Columbus who are rethinking visiting Easton," Jonson said. "I would say it's safe to go out. Try to keep things in perspective."

