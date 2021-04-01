How safe is your Fort Worth neighborhood these days? This crime map will show you.

Thefts continued to give police headaches as they were the most common crimes reported in Fort Worth last week, according to statistics from the city.

Overall, there were 815 crimes reported from March 21 to March 27, a slight decrease from the 819 reported the previous week.

Theft was the most recurring crime with 138 reported cases last week, according to the data, which the Star-Telegram compiled into a map. There were 120 thefts reported the previous week.

There were 88 assaults, 73 criminal mischief cases, 71 burglaries of vehicles and 68 penal code violations in the top crimes reported in Fort Worth.

The Star-Telegram’s weekly crime map plots reported crimes across a map of Fort Worth, marking where they occurred with multi-colored dots. People can hover over the dots to see information on crimes, as well as utilize a search bar to look up key terms. There’s a menu where people can filter which crimes they want to see on the map.

Here is a searchable map of crimes committed in Fort Worth for the week of March 21st, 2021. To search the map for crimes in an area, just type in a Fort Worth address in the search field or zoom into an area of the map. Click the individual markers for more information on the crime. You can also filter for nature of crime. The City of Fort Worth provides the data.