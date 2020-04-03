Is it safe to go grocery shopping? Helpful tips during the coronavirus pandemic

Businesses remain closed as the coronavirus spreads and more states issue stay-at-home orders in which residents are ordered to shelter in place except in limited circumstances.

One of those exceptions is going to the grocery store. Many supermarkets have implemented new store hours to cater to the most vulnerable and have taken extra precautions to reduce the risk of transmission.

But there's still a chance of getting infected. The director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Robert Redfield, warned Tuesday that about approximately a quarter of people infected with the coronavirus may not show any symptoms.

Experts recommend shoppers take the following precautions to stay safe while grocery shopping:

Best time to go to the grocery store

Many grocery store chains have special hours for the elderly and those who are immunocompromised or have more than one disease.

Lauren Sauer, director of operations for Johns Hopkins Office of Critical Event Preparedness and Response, said that if you don’t fall into one of these groups, then it’s important to stay away from the store during those hours to avoid putting the vulnerable at risk.

She also said to seek out grocery stores that are implementing cleaning procedures and enforcing social distancing practices. If you see a grocery store that's particularly packed, it's a good idea to find another one or come back another day.

Ann Marie Pettis, president-elect of the Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology, said it's safer to go to the grocery store in the early morning or mid-day when it isn’t usually busy.

But those times may have changed during the current crisis.

“It’s hard to know when the quieter times may be because there are so many people not working,” she said. “I do think it’s a little riskier now.”

Should I wear a mask to the grocery store?

Although both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization has said masks aren't needed for the public, that guidance could change.

In an interview Wednesday on "Good Morning America," Surgeon General Jerome Adams said the CDC was asked to review its guidance on wearing masks.

Pettis said it couldn't hurt to bring a homemade cloth mask to the grocery store, as long as shoppers still stringently follow social distancing guidelines inside the store and wash the mask at home. She also advises bringing an alcohol-based sanitizer to the store along with some disinfectant wipes, if available.

Other than that, Sauer says, bring as little as possible.

“You don’t want to bring that much stuff that you’re going to be taking back to your house,” she said.

Sauer and Pettis also advise, if possible, leaving children at home. Not much is known about how the virus develops in children, but experts say leaving kids at home reduces the number of people in a store at one time.

It’s also harder to keep children away from other people, and they don’t always have the best hygiene, Pettis said. However, not everyone has access to child care and can keep the little ones at home.

“If you don’t have the ability to do it, try to explain to kids why they can’t be near other people and why they have to stay close to you,” Sauer said.

Many grocery stores are wiping down high-touched surfaces or giving out disinfectant wipes. Still, experts recommend bringing your own to wipe down grocery cart handles, baskets and touch pads at self-checkout kiosks.

Social distancing guidelines

Continue to practice social distancing in any enclosed space, including the grocery store.

Some supermarkets have set up lines on the floor so shoppers can have a visual representation of what 6 feet of social distancing looks like. Other stores have designated aisles that flow traffic in a single direction to keep shoppers from passing each other.

“When you’re walking through the store, the hardest part is passing people in the aisle,” Sauer said. “Really avoid passing closely by people when you can.”