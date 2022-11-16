Safe-haven dollar gains as traders assess risks from Poland

FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows U.S. dollar banknotes
Kevin Buckland
·2 min read

By Kevin Buckland

TOKYO (Reuters) - The safe-haven U.S. dollar edged higher against major peers on Wednesday as markets continued to assess news of a Russian-made rocket striking NATO-member Poland, and whether it could lead to an escalation of the Ukraine war.

The risk-sensitive Australian dollar and sterling both flipped from small early gains to similar-sized losses as leaders from the United States, Britain, Germany, Japan and other countries met on the sidelines of the Group of 20 meeting in Bali.

However, the moves were muted compared with the volatility in currencies overnight when unconfirmed reports broke that two people in a Polish village had died in an explosion caused by Russian missiles near the border with Ukraine.

Poland has since said that the deaths were due to a Russian-made rocket, and that it is weighing whether to request consultations with allies under Article 4 of the NATO treaty. Russia denied that its weapons struck Poland.

"The currency market is stabilising, toying with the notion that this was a stray missile or an intercepted missile and doesn't necessarily imply an escalation in the war, with NATO needing to get involved," said Rodrigo Catril, a senior currency strategist at National Australia Bank.

The U.S. dollar index, which measures the currency against six peers and weights the euro most heavily, rose 0.19% to 106.63.

The euro was 0.05% lower at $1.0345, while sterling sank 0.21% to $1.18435. The dollar added 0.12% to 139.47 yen, and was 0.19% higher at 7.0544 yuan in offshore trading.

Declines in risk-sensitive Antipodean currencies were more pronounced though, weighed down by a slide in regional equity markets. The Aussie fell 0.24% to $0.6740 and the New Zealand dollar dropped 0.41% to $0.6132.

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

Recommended Stories

  • UPDATE 1-Ukraine's Zelenskiy blames Russian missiles for deadly Poland explosion

    Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday, without producing evidence, that Russian missiles had hit Poland, a NATO country, in what he called a "significant escalation" of the conflict. Two people were killed in an explosion in Przewodow, a village in eastern Poland near the border with Ukraine, local firefighters said on Tuesday.

  • Taiwan president decries 'rumours' about chip investment risk on island

    Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen has decried "rumours" about the risk of investing in the island's key semiconductor industry, saying the government was working hard to ensure such investments continued. Taiwan, home to the world's largest contract chipmaker TSMC, plays an outsized role in providing the chips used in everything from cars and smartphones to fighter jets, and is a major supplier to companies like Apple Inc. But the Chinese military's menacing of the island to assert Beijing's sovereignty claims, especially after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taipei in August, is causing the chip industry to rethink the risk over Taiwan.

  • Oil Fluctuates After Poland Struck by Russian-Made Missile

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fluctuated as investors weighed a potential escalation of the war in Ukraine after Poland was struck by a Russian-made missile.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Poland Says Russian-Made Missile Hit VillagePoland Says Russian-Made Missile Hit Territory and Killed Two PeopleMusk Steps Up Purge of Twitter Engineers Who Criticize HimPoland Says Russian-Made Rocket Caused Blast Near Ukraine BorderFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadWest Texas Intermediate traded near $87 a barrel afte

  • China state media demand strict adherence to 'zero COVID'

    China’s ruling party called for strict adherence to the hard-line “zero-COVID” policy Tuesday in an apparent attempt to guide public perceptions after regulations were eased slightly in places. The People’s Daily, the Communist Party’s flagship newspaper, said in an editorial that China must “unswervingly implement” the policy that requires mass obligatory testing and places millions under lockdown to try to eliminate the coronavirus from the nation of 1.4 billion people and the world's second-largest economy. The major provincial capital of Shijiazhuang just outside Beijing has also reopened free testing centers after just one day of closure.

  • NATO, leaders to meet as Poland says Russian-made rocket kills two

    WARSAW (Reuters) -NATO and global leaders will meet on Wednesday after a Russian-made rocket fell on NATO member Poland and killed two people, raising concerns that the Ukraine conflict could spill over its borders. Russia denied it was responsible. The Polish foreign ministry said the rocket fell on Tuesday at 3:40 p.m. on Przewodow, a village in eastern Poland about 6 kilometres (3-1/2 miles) from the border with Ukraine.

  • Ukraine's Zelenskiy blames Russian missiles for deadly Poland explosion

    KYIV (Reuters) -Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday, without producing evidence, that Russian missiles had hit Poland, a NATO country, in what he called a "significant escalation" of the conflict. Two people were killed in an explosion in Przewodow, a village in eastern Poland near the border with Ukraine, local firefighters said on Tuesday.

  • UK 'urgently' looking into reports of missile strike in Poland

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain is "urgently" looking into reports of missiles landing in Poland, the government said on Tuesday, with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak promising to remain in close contact on a call with Polish President Andrzej Duda as he expressed solidarity. "I reiterated the UK's solidarity with Poland and expressed condolences for the victims," Sunak said on Twitter. "We will remain in close contact and continue to coordinate with our NATO allies."

  • Stocks trending after hours: General Motors, Taiwan Semiconductors, thredUP and more

    Top trending Yahoo Finance tickers for Monday, November 14, 2022.

  • Markets: Bitcoin, Ether rise amid positive inflation data, despite reports of Russian missile strikes in Poland

    Bitcoin and Ether rose on Wednesday morning in Asia amid reports of alleged Russian missile strikes on Poland while inflationary data out of the U.S. provided support.

  • Explainer-How NATO's defense obligations could be triggered by Ukraine conflict

    A deadly explosion occurred in NATO member Poland's territory near its border with Ukraine on Tuesday, and the United States and its allies said they were investigating unconfirmed reports the blast was caused by stray Russian missiles. The explosion, which firefighters said killed two people, raised concerns of Russia's war in Ukraine becoming a wider conflict. Russia's defense ministry denied any involvement.

  • You know it’s time to retire. How much notice should you give?

    A long transition into retirement can give you time to plan the next phase of your life and give your company time to hire and train someone new.

  • Siebel Newsom, wife of California governor, accuses Harvey Weinstein of rape

    Jennifer Siebel Newsom, a documentary filmmaker and the wife of California's governor, testified on Monday that former film producer Harvey Weinstein raped her in 2005 when she was trying to build a career as a producer and actor. On the witness stand in Los Angeles Superior Court, Siebel Newsom said she met Weinstein, now 70, at the Toronto Film Festival when she was 31 and had acted in some small film and TV roles. Weeks later in California, Weinstein invited her to meet him at The Peninsula hotel in Beverly Hills for what she thought was a business meeting, she testified.

  • Poland considering NATO Article 4 activation, says spokesman

    Poland is verifying if it needs to request consultations under Article 4 of the NATO military alliance treaty, a government spokesman said on Tuesday, after a report that a blast that killed two people near the Ukrainian border was caused by stray Russian missiles. The United States and Western allies said they were investigating but could not confirm a report on Tuesday that the blast in the village of Przewodow resulted from stray Russian missiles. Russia's defence ministry denied it.

  • Amazon launches virtual healthcare clinic in U.S. for common ailments

    Amazon has for years sought to expand its presence in healthcare. It bought online pharmacy PillPack in 2018, underpinning a prescription delivery and price-comparison site it later launched as Amazon Pharmacy, which lets users buy over-the-counter drugs via Prime memberships. Amazon said its new service would operate in 32 states, where customers who seek treatment, will be connected to healthcare providers.

  • Musk's all-nighters at Twitter raise concern for Tesla investors

    In 2018, Elon Musk was working through the night and sleeping at Tesla Inc's factories in California and Nevada as the company struggled to ramp up production of the Model 3. On Monday, Musk said he had worked through the night at Twitter's San Francisco headquarters and would keep "working & sleeping here" until the social media platform - which he recently acquired for $44 billion - was fixed. A self-described "nanomanager," Musk's penchant for working long hours in moments of crisis has been a well-known part of his brand.

  • Kevin O’Leary Says Comments From Gensler Killed His Attempts to Help Save FTX

    The prolific entrepreneur discusses his last conversation with Sam Bankman-Fried the day before FTX went bankrupt and why its collapse isn’t the end for crypto.

  • Suze Orman Says to Stop Wasting Money on Conveniences. Here's Why I Disagree

    Financial expert Suze Orman is a very wealthy woman, but there was a time in her life when she was anything but. In fact, Orman went through a period where she was so broke she had to sleep in her car because she couldn't afford to put a real roof over her head. As such, Orman is invested in helping people attain financial security and break the cycle of unhealthy debt.

  • Sam Bankman-Fried reportedly said it was a mistake to pick a fight with Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao: 'not a good strategic move on my part"

    Bankman-Fried regrets the rift that helped spark FTX's collapse. Bankman-Fried reportedly criticized the Binance CEO in private meetings in Washington.

  • Alphabet Has Too Many Employees and Must Take ‘Aggressive Action’ to Cut Costs, Activist Says

    TCI Fund Management told Google parent Alphabet in a letter that it needs to aggressively cut costs. TCI Fund Management, the activist hedge fund, sent the letter to Alphabet Chief Executive Sundar Pichai on Tuesday. TCI said the cost base of Alphabet “is too high and management needs to take aggressive action.”

  • Anthony Scaramucci, Former Trump Ally, Lost Money in FTX Collapse

    The firm of Donald Trump's one-time communications director was bailed out by Sam Bankman-Fried.