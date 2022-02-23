Safe havens yen, franc retreat, kiwi jumps after RBNZ meeting

FILE PHOTO: A picture illustration of U.S. dollar Swiss Franc British pound and Euro bank notes
Alun John
·2 min read

By Alun John

HONG KONG (Reuters) - The dollar was on the front foot against the safe-haven Japanese yen and Swiss franc on Wednesday, as whipsawed markets looked to get a handle on the latest developments around Ukraine, though heightened nervousness kept most major pairs fairly muted .

Away from the threat of a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, the New Zealand dollar jumped 0.44% after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand raised interest rates, and said more tightening could be necessary.

One U.S. dollar was worth 115.03 yen in early Asia trade, with the greenback having climbed steadily overnight from its near three-week low of 114.48 hit Monday, and at 0.9210 francs, after a 0.63% overnight rally.

Both safe haven assets had been advancing for the past week as rising tensions in Ukraine sent investors seeking safety.

The tensions reached crisis point this week when Russia ordered troops into separatist regions of eastern Ukraine, Western nations responded with sanctions, and threatened to go further if Moscow launched an all-out invasion of its neighbour.

However, the euro was comparatively unaffected, and was last at $1.1331, marginally higher in early Asia, having traded choppily this week, but without finding a clear direction.

Sterlingwas steady at $1.35890, and left the dollar index, which tracks the currency against major peers at 96.026, barely changed this week.

"Russia‑Ukraine tensions remain front of mind," said analysts at CBA in a morning note to clients, but they added "the market reaction is modest so far because the Russian, European and U.S. actions have been flagged for some time."

High prices for energy, partly a result of the situation in Ukraine, and other commodities helped the Australian dollar rise to $0.7235 on Wednesday, its highest in nearly two weeks.

Oil rose to nearly $100 a barrel on Tuesday on worries of the Ukraine crisis could cause supply disruptions, and reached its highest level since 2014. [O/R]

These higher prices were also having an effect in Europe and the dollar tumbled 1.3% on the Norwegian krone on Tuesday.

On the global monetary front, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand gave investors a reminder that central bank policy was still a major factor in currencies.

While its 25-basis-point hike, its third hike in a row, was widely expected, the central bank said more tightening would be needed, and that it was willing to move rates by larger increments in the future if necessary.

(Reporting by Alun John)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • How Ukraine’s president felt about Biden's Russia sanctions speech

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky sees President Biden's announcement of tougher sanctions against Russia as "a powerful first step" — though he's not starry-eyed about them changing Vladimir Putin's calculus, people close to Zelensky tell Axios.Why it matters: Zelensky has previously criticized Biden for being too soft on the Russian president. This included an extraordinary interview with Axios in June that infuriated the administration and strained the bilateral relationship.Stay on top

  • You’re retired. How worried do you need to be about inflation?

    BRETT ARENDS'S ROI If you’re retired, you don’t need to be told that prices are rising faster than you can keep up. The Social Security Administration has increased the size of your monthly checks this year by 5.

  • Congress eyes next steps after Biden announces Russia sanctions

    Lawmakers are eyeing their next steps after Biden imposed sanctions Tuesday in response to Putin ordering troops into two breakaway regions in Ukraine.

  • Aaron Rodgers draws criticism for playing it too safe

    For two straight years, the Packers have secured the No. 1 seed in the NFC. For two straight years, the Packers have failed to parlay the top seed into a Super Bowl appearance. Yes, a stunning failure of special teams fueled the latest collapse. But quarterback Aaron Rodgers also hasn’t performed at Aaron Rodgers levels [more]

  • Record Sales to Make India’s Unlikely Bond Rally Short-Lived

    (Bloomberg) -- A relief rally driving India’s sovereign bonds could end in a few weeks.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsBeijing Backs Hong Kong Lockdown as Covid Crisis Worsens, Sources SayCanceled auctions and a dovish central bank decision drove benchmark yi

  • iA Financial Group Announces Offering of $300 million of 3.187% Fixed/Floating Unsecured Subordinated Debentures

    iA Financial Group (the "Company") announced today an offering of $300 million aggregate principal amount of 3.187% fixed/floating unsecured subordinated debentures (the "Debentures") due February 25, 2032 (the "Offering").

  • Aaron Rodgers Offers ‘No News’ on Future After '12-Day Cleanse'

    Aaron Rodgers explained an Instagram post that hinted at his potential NFL retirement or departure from the Green Bay Packers on the Pat McAfee Show.

  • Air India: India begins evacuating citizens from Ukraine

    The first of three special flights to the troubled region left Delhi for Kyiv on Tuesday.

  • Stocks regroup as investors hold their breath on Ukraine

    Asian stocks steadied on Wednesday and demand for safe-havens waned a little as investors regarded Russian troop movements near Ukraine and initial Western sanctions as leaving room to avoid a war, while a rate hike lifted New Zealand's dollar. Commodity prices remain elevated, however, and traders are still nervous over the situation on Europe's eastern edge. S&P 500 futures were up 0.4% in early Asia trade, after U.S. President Joe Biden left the door open to diplomacy as he announced sanctions on two Russian banks and some elites close to President Vladimir Putin.

  • Congressional Candidate Apologizes for Drunkenly Berating Tween Girls at Slumber Party, Throwing Up in Hamper

    Abby Broyles is now calling stories about her profanity-laced tirade at a Valentine's Day sleepover a "media smear campaign" that is "politically backed"

  • RBNZ Raises Cash Rate for Third Time Since October

    WELLINGTON, New Zealand--New Zealand's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate for the third time since October and reiterated that there will be more increases this year as it tries to prevent decades-high inflation from becoming entrenched. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand raised the cash rate 25 basis points to 1.0% on Wednesday, in line with expectations, following increases of the same size in November and October. The central bank projected that the cash rate would reach 2.2% by the end of this year, an increase from its forecast in November of 2.1%.

  • NAACP Image Awards 2022: Barry Jenkins, Issa Rae and more take home second round of awards

    Night two of the NAACP Image Awards saw the body celebrating all things from creatives in television, from the writers […] The post NAACP Image Awards 2022: Barry Jenkins, Issa Rae and more take home second round of awards appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Oil pulls back on view western sanctions on Russia won't choke supply

    Oil prices took a breather on Wednesday after surging to seven-year highs in the previous session as it became clear the first wave of U.S. and European sanctions on Russia for sending troops into eastern Ukraine would not disrupt oil supply. At the same time, the potential return of more Iranian crude to the market, with Tehran and world powers close to reviving a nuclear agreement, also kept a lid on prices, which hit seven-year highs in the previous session. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 6 cents, or 0.1%, to $91.85 a barrel, after hitting $96 on Tuesday.

  • Would the Texans be a landing spot for Colts QB Carson Wentz?

    Indianapolis Colts QB Carson Wentz may be on the move in 2022. Would the Houston Texans be interested in adding the former 2016 first-rounder?

  • All 3 defendants found guilty in Arbery hate crimes trial

    Jurors in the federal hate crimes trial of the three white men convicted in Ahmaud Arbery’s slaying announced Tuesday that they had reached a verdict.

  • Washington Asks the Defense Department to Send in the National Guard Ahead of Trucker Protest

    The protests in the U.S. come on the heels of a blockade in Canada by a "Freedom Convoy" of truckers opposing the country's COVID-19 mandates.

  • Bank CEO Gives $500,000 of Shares to His Chauffeur, Home Help

    (Bloomberg) -- The chief executive officer of IDFC First Bank Ltd. gifted $530,000 worth of the shares he owns to his driver, trainer, and helpers at home and office in an unusual gesture of philanthropy in India.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsBeijing Backs

  • Why XPeng Shares Crashed Today

    Shares of XPeng dropped as much as 10%, before closing Tuesday's trading session down 8.3%. Recent positive news for XPeng stock was being overshadowed today by more macro concerns leading to risk aversion in many global markets. Two weeks ago, Xpeng said it was being included in the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect program.

  • Cold snap arrives in the Bay Area

    Heaters are selling fast as the Bay Area gears up for below normal temperatures. San Francisco saw rain for the first time in 45 days Monday night. We have the latest weather updates.

  • Cheney: Trump's 'adulation' of Putin 'aids our enemies'

    Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) said Tuesday night that Donald Trump was working against American interests after the former president offered praise for Russian President Vladimir Putin during a Tuesday interview on "The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show.""Former President Trump's adulation of Putin today - including calling him a 'genius' - aids our enemies," Cheney tweeted. "Trump's interests don't seem to align with the interests of the United...