Is it Safe to Invest in AptarGroup (ATR)?

Upslope Capital Management, an investment management firm, published its first-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A quarterly portfolio net return of -0.3% was recorded by the fund for the first quarter of 2022, compared to the S&P Midcap 400 ETF and the HFRX Equity Hedge Index that delivered -5.0% and -0.3% gains for the same period. Try to spend some time taking a look at the fund’s top 5 holdings to be informed about their best picks for 2022.

In its Q1 2022 investor letter, Upslope Capital mentioned AptarGroup, Inc (NYSE:ATR) and explained its insights for the company. Founded in 1992, AptarGroup, Inc (NYSE:ATR) is a Crystal Lake, Illinois-based global manufacturer of consumer dispensing packaging and drug delivery devices with a $7.5 billion market capitalization. AptarGroup, Inc (NYSE:ATR) delivered a -5.78% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are down by -23.54%. The stock closed at $115.40 per share on April 25, 2022.

Here is what Upslope Capital has to say about AptarGroup, Inc (NYSE:ATR) in its Q1 2022 investor letter:

"AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR): Specialty packaging business focused on pumps and sprayers, with a highly profitable, defensive, and growing Pharma unit. Misclassified and undervalued due to legacy/traditional packaging businesses (Food + Beverage, Beauty + Home), which contribute 60% of sales but just 15% of EBIT."

10 Pharmacist Shortage Countries in Need of Pharmacists in 2017

Dragon Images/Shutterstock.com

Our calculations show that AptarGroup, Inc (NYSE:ATR) fell short and didn’t make it on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. AptarGroup, Inc (NYSE:ATR) was in 26 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 27 funds in the previous quarter. AptarGroup, Inc (NYSE:ATR) delivered a -1.39% return in the past 3 months.

In January 2021, we also shared another hedge fund’s views on AptarGroup, Inc (NYSE:ATR) in another article. You can find other investor letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters 2022 Q1 page.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.