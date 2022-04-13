Is it Safe to Invest in eXp World Holdings (EXPI)?

East 72, an investment management firm, published its first-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A quarterly gross portfolio return of -11.4% was recorded by the fund for the first quarter of 2022 and was able to have a rolling twelve-month gross return of -6%. Try to spend some time taking a look at the fund’s top 5 holdings to be informed about their best picks for 2022.

In its Q1 2022 investor letter, East 72 Holdings Limited mentioned eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) and explained its insights for the company. Founded in 2008, eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) is a Bellingham, Washington-based real estate brokerage firm with a $2.5 billion market capitalization. eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) delivered a -48.92% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are down by -56.22%. The stock closed at $17.21 per share on April 11, 2022.

Here is what East 72 Holdings Limited has to say about eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) in its Q1 2022 investor letter:

"Investors don’t like listed real estate brokers – at all. There are three significant US listed residential real estate brokers or franchisors (which includes) eXp World Holdings (EXPI: market capitalisation US$3.03billion less $108m in cash) with 72,000 agents connected via the eXp World and Virbela platforms; EXPI earned ~$41million in operating profit in 2021, after $144million in stock based compensation!"

Our calculations show that eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) fell short and didn’t make it on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) was in 13 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2022, compared to 22 funds in the previous quarter. eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) delivered a -38.12% return in the past 3 months. You can find more investor letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters 2022 Q1 page.

