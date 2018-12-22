How Safe Is Macy's and Its Dividend?

Macy's (NYSE: M) has bounced back after three consecutive years of weak traffic trends. The department store chain has reported improved traffic this year and investors are hopeful for a strong finish to 2018 in the all-important holiday quarter. The stock is up about 14% over the last year, outperforming the broader market, as the iconic retailer is on pace to report its first year of growth in comparable-store sales since fiscal 2014.

However, Macy's isn't out of the woods yet. The shift to online shopping has hit other department stores hard. Macy's must continue to report positive earnings results to pay down its debt.

Exterior of Macy's store in New York. More

Macy's flagship store at Herald Square in New York. Image source: Macy's.

Macy's stock is very tempting at these levels, thanks to its cheap valuation -- the stock trades for just eight times analysts' 2019 earnings estimates -- and its above-average dividend yield of 5.3%. But is it a safe investment?

Dividend safety

It seems the only thing that would cause a hiccup in Macy's turnaround would be a recession -- but then again, that would hurt the whole industry. Over the last year, Macy's generated over $1 billion in free cash flow and paid out $462 million in dividends. The company has been able to pay down debt, reinvest in the business, and still pay dividends.

This table shows how much free cash flow Macy's has generated, in addition to cash raised from asset sales. Both free cash flow and asset sales have financed the company's debt payments and dividend distributions.

Metric TTM as of Q3 2018 2017 2016 Free cash flow $1.087 billion $1.184 billion $889 million Asset sales $320 million $411 million $673 million Debt repaid $751 million $954 million $751 million Dividends paid $462 million $461 million $459 million

Data source: Macy's. TTM = trailing 12 months. Chart by author.

The dividend appears safe. It's even safer given that Macy's owns more than 300 of its stores. Its real estate was estimated to be worth as much as $21 billion in 2015. Since then, Macy's has sold $1.4 billion worth of assets. The company has more than enough resources to handle its outstanding debt, so investors should feel comfortable owning Macy's stock for the dividend.

Metric As of Nov. 3, 2018 Revenue (TTM) $25.09 billion Net income (TTM) $1.695 billion Cash $0.736 million Debt $5.534 billion

Data source: Macy's and Y-Charts. TTM = trailing 12 months. Chart by author.

Given the stock's low valuation, investors are not expecting Macy's to sustain its recent growth. If the company can continue to report positive comps, the stock offers tremendous upside from current levels.

Macy's needs to keep it up

Through the first three quarters of the year, Macy's comparable sales growth was 2.7%. Also encouraging was its 67% growth on the bottom line. Analysts expect the company to report adjusted earnings of $4.23 per share for 2018.