How Safe is Manalapan? See Where It Ranks In NJ: Report

MANALAPAN, NJ — With safety being a top priority for many New Jersey residents, Manalapan residents may be curious to learn how safe their community is.

Safewise, an online safety consulting website, released its 8th annual “50 Safest Cities in New Jersey” report and Manalapan was ranked the 42nd safest town in the state.

The website analyzed the number of reported violent crimes and reported property crimes using the most recent FBI crime report statistics. They then computed the crime rate per 1,000 people in each city.

Because both violent and property crime rates were weighted equally, a city or town with no violent crime could end up lower on the list than a city with higher violent crime if its property crime rate was sufficiently high.

According to the study's findings, the violent crime rate in Manalapan was 0.3 per 1,000 people in 2022 dropping from 0.5 in 2021. The property crime rate also dropped to 4.9 in 2022 from 5.7 last year and 5.4 in 2020.

Residents believed the pandemic played a role. According to the study, 55 percent of New Jersey residents said the COVID-19 pandemic has harmed their personal safety, compared to 44 percent of all Americans.

Robbery is the most commonly reported violent crime, accounting for 25 percent of all violent crimes in New Jersey, compared to 19 percent in the rest of the country.

To read more about their methodology, click here. To see the full listing, click here.

This article originally appeared on the Manalapan Patch