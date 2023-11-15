How safe are Palm Beach County schools? Not nearly safe enough | Editorial

There are many reasons they kept this arguably untethered teacher in the classroom with our kids for as long as they did. But somebody should have found one good reason to boot him ― a lot sooner.

An article in Sunday's Palm Beach Post depicted the system's handling of Robert Krasnicki, a Royal Palm Beach High School math teacher, who was arrested on the campus Jan. 19. It spelled out how disturbing complaints about him dating back four years somehow were never enough for the district to remove him from classroom duty.

It wasn't until school police that morning asked the 42-year-old to move his motorcycle and he responded with bizarre claims about his ex-girlfriend attempting to spy on him, that someone did the right thing. They decided to take him to a hospital for a mental health evaluation. But before they could do that, he told them he was carrying a loaded 9 mm handgun in his waistband. He also had a knife. They arrested him on weapons charges.

Thank you, officers.

But it wasn't over. In April, prosecutors agreed to drop the charges if he completed a pretrial intervention program. By August, though, he was rejected from the program and they reactivated the case. He has pleaded not guilty.

The arrest itself, though, isn't the point. Enough evidence surfaced before then that signaled all was not well with Mr. Krasnicki. There should have been a logical and legal way for school officials to remove someone in his state of mind from the presence of students.

PBSO deputy Francisco Tomas hands paperwork to former Royal Palm Beach High school teacher Robert Krasnicki after a court appearance in September. He was allowed to take part in a pre-trial intervention program that could have resulted in dropped charges, but he violated it.

As reported by staff writers Katherine Kokal, Andrew Marra and Guiseppe Sabella, other law enforcement agencies, including the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, alerted school police about Krasnicki four years ago, and again alerted officials two months before the arrest, about incidents involving guns.

A judge in 2019 barred him from seeing his wife and kids and ordered his weapons seized. "He had told his principal that his wife feared he'd kill her and their children," the Post reported. "The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, 'nervous' that he was a teacher in a class full of kids, alerted school police about Krasnicki's wife's efforts to get a restraining order."

Five days after she filed for the restraining order, Krasnicki asked for 30 days of unpaid sick leave, telling his principal that the divorce was "devastating" him. And he was back at work 30 days later.

Two months before the arrest, his threatening behavior toward an ex-girlfriend so alarmed the sheriff's behavioral services division that a detective went in person to warn the school district's top human resources official. He had sent the ex-girlfriend a text message with a photo of himself leveling a gun at the screen. Yet, the district's private employee assistance program found him fit to teach your kids.

After all the shootings that American schools have suffered in recent years, you'd think school officials and district police would react forcefully at the slightest hint something might be wrong. And yet.

Was it the fact that it was a teacher this time, not just another disaffected student? Was it fear of a lawsuit? Was it over-concern for the teacher's constitutional rights? Should the issuance of a restraining order be enough to disqualify a teacher?

One thing we can say for sure: The people we rely upon to keep our children safe instead put them at the bottom of their priority list. That no one was harmed this time was only a matter of luck.

Former Royal Palm Beach High school teacher Robert Krasnicki appears in court. He was charged with carrying a loaded gun on campus and was arrested in January.

It's imperative that someone, whether the Superintendent or State's Attorney, assemble a forum of law enforcers, educators, human resources experts and lawyers to lay out procedures and training protocols to deal with similar cases in the future.

The Palm Beach County School District has 190,000 students, 13,000 teachers and 23,000 total employees. Odds are, sooner or later, someone or something's going to crack. Let's make sure it's not our security provisions.

When school is in session, one priority comes first: safety.

