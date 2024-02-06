'A safe place for kids': Gov. Healey tours Boys & Girls Club to support literacy program

FALL RIVER — At the Boys & Girls Club of Fall River on Monday afternoon, Gov. Maura Healey asked a group of teens what school means to them. The kids were shy, reluctant to speak, but one girl gave it to her straight:

“School’s not part of my life.”

Healey was direct, too, but not unkind. “Well, we want it to be,” she said.

The governor, Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll, Secretary of Education Patrick Tutwiler and other state and local officials toured the Boys & Girls Club in support of the administration’s Literacy Launch program, which aims to improve early reading in kids ages 3 to Grade 3, and other statewide initiatives to guide students to educational success from childhood to college.

Gov. Maura Healey talks to the press during a tour of the Fall River Boys and Girls Club on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024.

Healey said that Massachusetts is the top state nationally in terms of quality of education.

“But the fact of the matter is, not everyone is feeling it,” she said. “Not every student is seeing the same success or seeing the same results. Our job every day is to make sure that we’re doing everything we can to support all 351 cities and towns and the young people who live there.”

Gov. Maura Healey and Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll talk with children during a tour of the Fall River Boys and Girls Club on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024.

Support for students from childhood to adulthood

The tour brought Healey to classrooms at the Boys & Girls Club, where instructors like Alex Garcia and Ryleigh Price guided young children in fun science lessons. Healey watched as little ones constructed bridges out of paper.

"We try to keep it learning-based — STEM, math, anything like that, just to keep them engaged out of school,” Garcia said. “Make sure they’re safe, don’t hurt themselves, make sure they’re trying to have fun as much as they can.”

According to Healey’s office, her administration is recommending $30 million in her fiscal 2025 budget for Literacy Launch’s first year, along with $5 million in early literacy programming from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. The Literacy Launch program will be overseen by the Executive Office of Education, in coordination with DESE and the Department of Early Education and Care.

Part of the program involves making sure there’s universal access to pre-kindergarten, she said.

Bill Kiley of the Boys and Girls Club walks with Fall River Mayor Paul Coogan and Gov. Maura Healey during a tour of the facility on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024.

“It moves from there on to our literacy module, to make sure all kids are taught to read and read early, using the very best materials available, the best evidence-based approaches to teaching reading,” Healey said Monday.

She said the investment in early literacy will pay dividends later in students’ lives, complementing the state’s other educational programs — “K through 12 and beyond,” she said.

“We are prioritizing early literacy because of the simple, yet profound reality that establishing literacy skills early is not only foundational to the remainder of a students’ education, it becomes a foundational marker for the remainder of his or her life,” Tutwiler said. “We owe it our students to get this right.”

Healey cited greater investment in vocational schools and community colleges, which as part of the MassReconnect program, established in fiscal 2024, are free for students age 25 or older.

Gov. Maura Healey teams up with Eloise for a game of ping-pong during a tour of the Fall River Boys and Girls Club on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024.

"These are the investments that we need to make that I’m proud we supported this past year, and ... are supporting in our new budget,” Healey said.

Price, 19, is one student who has benefited from both vocational school and community college. She attended Diman Regional Vocational Technical High School and, despite having not worked with kids before, is now studying early childhood education at Bristol Community College.

“It’s all working out really well, especially with my schedule here,” she said. “I get to go in the morning and then come here.”

After-school programs key for social learning and to help families

The game room at the Boys & Girls Club was packed with kids from elementary to middle school age playing foosball and pool and air hockey. Healey and Driscoll played doubles ping-pong with a couple of kids, while Tutwiler found himself surrounded by a group of young girls, sharing a bag of Hot Fries and learning what grades they were in and what activities they like.

In the lounge, where a group of teenagers was developing personal art projects to honor Black History Month, one young woman said she had been coming to the Boys & Girls Club since she was 5 years old.

“They can’t get rid of you,” joked Driscoll.

Education Secretary Patrick Tutwiler and Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll take a selfie with children on the basketball court during a tour of the Fall River Boys and Girls Club on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024.

In the gym, Tutwiler untucked his dress shirt to allow for freer range of motion when hooping. A tight schedule meant no games of three-on-three, but he challenged some boys to a quick game of PIG, calling a backboard shot and sinking it smoothly.

Despite being a former pro basketball point guard herself, Healey kept aside and fielded stray balls for the kids. She said boys and girls clubs like this one provide relief not just for kids but their parents and families.

“I was raised by a single mom. She had five of us,” she said. “We needed to be occupied in the afternoon, with sports and with other activities. That’s the case with so many families. ... The after-school programs are so important for emotional, mental and physical development. They’re important for teamwork and social-emotional learning. They’re a safe place for kids to be in to continue to grow throughout the day."

