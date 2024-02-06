Safe sleeping site residents temporarily relocated due to storm

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — The City of San Diego on Monday announced it is relocating safe sleeping site residents due to expected heavy rain approaching the area Monday evening into Tuesday.

Around 150 people staying at Golden Hill’s 20th and B Safe Sleeping site are being temporarily moved to Golden Hall, located in the City Concourse, local officials said in a news release. Transportation will be provided to residents who were off site at the time of the relocation.

List: Road closures, real-time updates as storm moves in to San Diego

Storm preparations included crews for the 20th and B and O Lot Safe Sleeping sites to help redirect water flows and keep sites secure. On Monday, the O Lot was not evacuated as site operators reported conditions were stable, according to the city.

Record rains from two weeks ago prompted unhoused residents at the Alpha Project 16th and Newton shelter to relocate to the City’s Balboa Park Activity Center. They still remain at the latter location due to the storm damage.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego & KUSI News.