Safe stolen from Wingstop in American Canyon, 2 suspects arrested: police

(KRON) — Officers responded to a break-in Wednesday morning at a Wingstop restaurant, the American Canyon Police Department said on social media. A safe, which contained cash, was stolen (pictured below).

The burglary happened around 7 a.m. at the city’s only Wingstop located at 5075 Main St. With the help of surveillance video, American Canyon police were able to get suspect descriptions and determined they drove a U-Haul truck.

Around 9 a.m., the Fairfield Police Department spotted the truck on the 2000 block of North Texas Street in Fairfield. Christopher Kelley, 44, of Vacaville and John Scharff, 38, of Fairfield were arrested. Police also discovered the two suspects had cash in their pockets from the stolen safe.

Police also seized stolen paychecks from a separate burglary in Davis, ACPD said. Scharff and Kelley were arrested for felony charges including commercial burglary, possession of stolen property, possession of burglary tools and conspiracy.

Kelley and Scharff were both booked into a Napa County jail. Both are being held on a bail of $25,000 each, according to county jail records.

