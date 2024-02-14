Safe Streets site raided in October is still inactive due to staffing, amid ‘ongoing’ investigation

The Baltimore Safe Streets site in Belair-Edison that was raided by the FBI in October remains inactive due to staffing constraints, the director of the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement said Wednesday.

And, though a state misdemeanor charge against one Safe Streets employee was dropped in January, the associated criminal investigation remains “ongoing,” MONSE Director Stefanie Mavronis said.

“There’s not an indication at this time that Safe Streets Baltimore, as a program, is the subject of that investigation,” said Mavronis, adding that there is “not a lot of detail that we have.”

The Safe Streets program, established in 2007, is a staple of Baltimore’s violence intervention efforts, including under Mayor Brandon Scott. The Democratic mayor’s administration has funneled resources to the program, which mediates conflicts, as part of his overall “community violence ecosystem.”

The model is built around “violence interrupters” with community credibility and, for many, prior criminal histories. They are tasked with deescalating conflicts and attempting to intervene in disputes before they break out in violence.

Details have been scarce following October’s raid. Officials said at the time that federal agents visited the Belair-Edison site, along with the homes of two site staff members, among 15 properties searched. The site’s work was paused temporarily following that raid, in large part because one active staffer remained on site, Mavronis said.

One of the staff members whose home was searched subsequently was charged with one count of possessing ammunition despite having a prior conviction that disqualified him from having guns or ammo.

His attorney, John Cox, told The Baltimore Sun last month that city prosecutors wouldn’t provide a copy of the search warrant that authorized the October search of his home. Without it, prosecutors were unable to move forward, he said. His case was dismissed in early January.

The FBI declined to comment Wednesday, saying it does not confirm or deny specific investigations, or provide updates.

While the Belair-Edison site has been inactive, MONSE has partnered with Living Classrooms Foundation and its Operation Respond, to conduct a neighborhood stabilization response and maintain a presence in the Northeast Baltimore community, Mavronis said.

“We know the Belair-Edison site is something that’s historically been very important to the Belair-Edison community,” she said. “It’s been important to us that they don’t just feel like that presence has gone.”

Its staffing woes are being felt across Baltimore’s 10 Safe Streets sites, which are now operated by either LifeBridge Health’s Center for Hope or Catholic Charities. Across the sites, there were 29 vacancies as of Monday, Mavronis said. That includes three site directors, two site supervisors and 19 violence interrupters.

MONSE is embarking on a “hiring push” through the end of March, including working with Baltimore Police to speed up the vetting process for candidates, Mavronis said. The Belair-Edison site is the “highest priority” in that effort, according to MONSE materials.

Across the area’s served by the 10 sites, there was a 22% reduction in homicides in 2023 compared to 2022. But there also was a drop in the number of mediations, and upticks in shootings, violent crime and property crime from 2022 to 2023, MONSE reported.

Homicides decreased year over year at the Belair-Edison, Belvedere, Cherry Hill, Park Heights and Penn-North sites. The Penn-North site went a without a single homicide for the calendar year.