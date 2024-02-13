Safe surrender baby box coming to central Lubbock fire station after council approval

The city council has created a new "Safe Haven" for babies being surrendered in Lubbock.

On Tuesday, in a unanimous vote, the council authorized Safe Haven Baby Boxes Inc. to install a device at a Lubbock Fire station, with Lubbock Fire Chief Shaun Fogerson saying the program allows those who decided to surrender their baby to do so "safely and anonymously."

Protected under the "Baby Moses Law," parents can safely surrender their baby if they do not feel capable of caring for the child without fear of legal repercussions. Parents could do so at a hospital, free-standing mercy center, EMS station, and now — after the 88th Texas Legislature — fire and police stations.

Now, Lubbock will add a Safe Haven Baby Box to Lubbock Fire Station 9 — located at 4814 50th St. — where parents can place their baby in an incubated box that is built into the station's wall.

Prattville Fire Department opens a safe haven baby box in Prattville, Ala., on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024.

According to a video posted by the company, the box operates when a person opens the door to the box and places a baby in the bassinet from outside the building. When the door is opened, a silent alarm is triggered internally that notifies firefighters that a baby has been placed inside the device.

Once the individual closes the door, it locks, allowing the infant to be retrieved only from the inside of the fire station.

Safe Haven Baby Boxes Inc. is no stranger to installing the boxes, having installed them in over 15 states, with Texas now being the 16th, according to its website.

In an investigation conducted by the Texas Tribune, the publication found that only 172 infants have been relinquished by parents in Texas since 2009.

With the box being the first of its kind to be installed at a fire station in Texas, Councilwoman Dr. Jennifer Wilson said she is grateful for the installation of the boxes and hopes it sets a precedent in Lubbock.

"I would like to see more of these within our cities," Wilson said. "I would like to see these added in multiple stations in north, east, south and west Lubbock."

Fogerson responded to Wilson's remarks, stating that every new fire station built in Lubbock would include a baby box.

