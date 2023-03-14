SAFE-T Act oral arguments delivered before Illinois Supreme Court

Illinois Supreme Court Building Springfield Friday April 22, 2022. [Thomas J. Turney/ The State Journal-Register]

Plaintiffs and the defendants appeared before the Illinois Supreme Court Tuesday morning to deliver oral arguments regarding the cash bail provision of the SAFE-T Act.

The arguments followed a lower court ruling in December that found the language eliminating cash bail in Illinois in the 764-page SAFE-T Act to be unconstitutional. The ruling delayed implementation that was supposed to begin on Jan. 1. Attorney General Kwame Raoul, representing the state and named a defendant in the case, appealed the decision from the Kankakee County court.

Both sides were given 10 minutes to deliver oral arguments before the seven-judge panel, where discussions ranged from legal precedents, impact on law enforcement and whether or not a ballot referendum is necessary.

Presenters for the state, represented by Deputy Solicitor Alex Hemmer, and the plaintiffs, represented by Kankakee County State's Attorney Jim Rowe and special assistant state's attorney Alan Spellberg, were questioned by the justices in the hearing which took less than an hour.

Gov. JB Pritzker, House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch and Senate President Don Harmon also were named as defendants. A group of 60-plus state's attorneys and sheriffs - among them Sangamon County's attorney Dan Wright and Sheriff Jack Campbell - filed suit against the state last fall.

No specific timeline was given, but a spokesperson for ILSC said an opinion could be issued in a few months or longer.

