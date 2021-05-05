How safe is your Texas city? Here are the latest rankings based on FBI crime data.

How safe is your Texas town?

Three of the top 20 safest towns in the state are in Tarrant County, according to rankings from Safewise based on the latest available crime statistics from the FBI.

Trophy Club, with a median household income of more than $142,000, was rated the safest city in Texas. That’s up from No. 4 from a year ago. Trophy Club reported 0.1% violent crime and 4.9% property crime, according to the rankings. For the complete rankings of 266 Texas cities scroll to the bottom of the story.

Colleyville moved up two spots to No. 4 and Keller dropped one spot to No. 15. Southlake was the only town in the state that is ranked exactly the same as a year ago at No. 29.

Mansfield, at No. 41, is the only other Tarrant County town in the top 50, but several neighboring towns are highly ranked, including Joshua (No. 18), Flower Mound (No. 25) and Coppell (No. 39).

Fort Worth comes in at No. 204 and Arlington at No. 220. All the other large Texas cities rate lower, including Austin (222), San Antonio (251), Dallas (252) and Houston (263).

The least safe city in Tarrant County, according to the rankings, is Richland Hills at No. 230, based on a violent crime rate of 4.8% and property crime rate of 35.5%.

SafeWise, a home safety and security curating website, compiled the ratings based on violent crime and property crime rates per 1,000 residents. Some cities aren’t listed because of incomplete or unreported crime data. Safewise only ranks cities with populations at or above the state’s median population per city.