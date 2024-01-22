When is it safe to walk on a frozen lake? Here's how to tell
Skating on thin ice can be a deadly mistake. Here's how to avoid danger when having fun at a frozen pond or lake.
Skating on thin ice can be a deadly mistake. Here's how to avoid danger when having fun at a frozen pond or lake.
The next-generation Hyundai Palisade three-row SUV has been caught in spy photos with Ioniq-inspired styling. It will reportedly offer a hybrid option.
A recent study found that drivers in some states have a much less stressful time on the road, with Minnesota taking the top spot.
Warm and wonderful, they keep the cold out and suck everything in. 'I wear them constantly,' says a happy shopper.
More than 16,000 shoppers say this flattering denim has a five-star fit and feel.
No fan base — not the Jets, not the Cubs, not the Browns, not the Clippers — has been crushed more than that of the Buffalo Bills.
We may have witnessed the best weekend of football this season. Two instant classics and a storybook run for the ages in Detroit defined a Divisional round that leaves plenty to digest. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski break down all the long lasting ramifications from each of the four games and look ahead to a speculator slate for Championship Sunday.
Much of the intriguing climate tech that crosses our desks is theoretical or only just coming to market — think: tech that sucks carbon out of the sky, emerging lithium-ion battery alternatives and bio-plastics that've yet to seriously scale. The Toronto-based venture firm just announced the close of a $335 million fund (USD) — its third and largest to date. "If you're not making money, you're not having impact," McCaig told TechCrunch.
For business owners who prefer to fly Delta, the Delta SkyMiles Reserve Business American Express Card is the ideal choice.
Shoppers rave about how it helps to firm crepey skin and minimize fine lines while you sleep.
The Eagles fired former defensive coordinator Sean Desai after one season.
Apple has released iOS 17.3 and iPadOS 17.3. These are modest refreshes, with the highlight being the Stolen Device Protection tool that protects user data when a gadget is stolen.
Both Memphis and Baylor dropped back-to-back games last week and tumbled out of the top 10.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon takes a hard look at the teams who got the boot during the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs to see what they need to do to better their fortunes for the 2024 season.
Also on mega markdown: Yahoo reader faves like the Emeril Lagasse air fryer for under $80 and a Shark vac for over $100 off.
The S&P 500 is eyeing its next record high as investors find reasons to be upbeat about the economy and tech stocks.
It's comfy and flattering for all figures, and it's deeply discounted — for now.
For years, this product has been my tried-and-true for a healthy scalp and shoppers "said it reduced flakiness."
Ford and Lincoln want more screens and deeper integration between your car and other devices in your life. Case in point: the Lincoln Nautilus' 48-inch panoramic display.
Nearly 26,000 Amazon shoppers swear by it for a more dazzling smile.
They're compatible with Apple's upcoming Vision Pro, a mixed reality headset.