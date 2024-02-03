New and safe way to dispose of unwanted medications

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — If you still have some of those antibiotics in your cabinet from that cold you had a few months ago or some vitamins that just were not the right fit, the San Angelo Police Department has just the thing

Officer Richard Espinoza with the police department says they have a safe and secure place for you to dispose of those unused or unwanted medications right in the lobby of the police station.

“Pretty much it allows anybody who has any type of unwanted or unused prescription medications to come and deposit it into this box here. It allows the police department to dispose of it accordingly, per our procedure, as far as it doesn’t get into anybody’s hands who could abuse it and or accidentally take it like a child or something like that,” Espinoza said.

Espinoza said that the department was receiving calls from people questioning where they could dispose of the medications safely. He said the police department saw a need in our community and felt it was the best option.

“We received a lot of calls for service where individuals were willing to give up their unused medications. It was all good intentions that they did not want it to be abused or fall into the hands of the wrong person. We ultimately decided the best course of action was to allow anybody who wanted to at any point in time during business hours to come and deposit the medications into the drop-box themselves, “Espinoza said.

Espinoza said that the types of medications they accept in the box are things like prescription pills, prescription patches, vitamins, and even medications for animals. They do not accept liquids or sharps in the box. Once the box is full, the evidence division incinerates the medications. Overall, he says he feels this is a great and safe addition to the community.

“Ultimately, rest assured whatever is going in this box is destroyed without anybody having any access to it besides us,” Espinoza said.

