Is Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (SFE) A Good Stock To Buy?

The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We at Insider Monkey have plowed through 821 13F filings that hedge funds and well-known value investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F filings show the funds' and investors' portfolio positions as of March 31st, a week after the market trough. We are almost done with the second quarter. Investors decided to bet on the economic recovery and a stock market rebound. S&P 500 Index returned almost 20% this quarter. In this article we look at how hedge funds traded Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (NYSE:SFE) and determine whether the smart money was really smart about this stock.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (NYSE:SFE) has seen a decrease in activity from the world's largest hedge funds in recent months. SFE was in 11 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of March. There were 13 hedge funds in our database with SFE positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that SFE isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

If you'd ask most investors, hedge funds are assumed to be slow, old financial tools of years past. While there are greater than 8000 funds in operation at present, Our researchers hone in on the bigwigs of this club, approximately 850 funds. These money managers oversee the lion's share of the smart money's total asset base, and by watching their best stock picks, Insider Monkey has figured out numerous investment strategies that have historically exceeded the market. Insider Monkey's flagship short hedge fund strategy beat the S&P 500 short ETFs by around 20 percentage points per annum since its inception in March 2017. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 36% since February 2017 (through May 18th) even though the market was up 30% during the same period. We just shared a list of 8 short targets in our latest quarterly update .

[caption id="attachment_731890" align="aligncenter" width="400"] John Rogers of Ariel Investments[/caption]

John Rogers Ariel Investments More

At Insider Monkey we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. There is a lot of volatility in the markets and this presents amazing investment opportunities from time to time. For example, this trader claims to deliver juiced up returns with one trade a week, so we are checking out his highest conviction idea. A second trader claims to score lucrative profits by utilizing a "weekend trading strategy", so we look into his strategy's picks. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. We recently recommended several stocks partly inspired by legendary Bill Miller's investor letter. Our best call in 2020 was shorting the market when the S&P 500 was trading at 3150 in February after realizing the coronavirus pandemic’s significance before most investors. Now we're going to go over the fresh hedge fund action surrounding Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (NYSE:SFE).

How are hedge funds trading Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (NYSE:SFE)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 11 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -15% from one quarter earlier. By comparison, 5 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in SFE a year ago. With the smart money's sentiment swirling, there exists an "upper tier" of key hedge fund managers who were increasing their stakes meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).