Safeguarding economy a key priority, Dutch foreign minister says in China

BEIJING (Reuters) -Safeguarding the Dutch economy and cyberspace is a key priority for the Netherlands, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra said in China on Tuesday as Western governments adopt an increasingly defensive stance towards Beijing.

Hoekstra was the first Dutch minister to visit China since the world's second-largest economy reopened its borders after three years of COVID-19 travel curbs.

Western governments have accused China of engaging in "economic coercion," illegitimate technology transfers and data disclosures. There is also anxiety over protecting advanced technologies from Chinese entities.

"Like China, we have a responsibility to protect our national security and just as China protects its core interests, so we protect ours," Hoekstra told a joint press conference in Beijing with his Chinese counterpart.

The Netherlands, a supplier of advanced chipmaking machinery to China, stands poised to introduce by the summer rules to restrict exports of semiconductor technology in the name of national security, joining U.S. efforts to curb chip shipments to China.

"We have shared our national security concerns," Hoekstra said, when asked by the media about Chinese threats to the Netherlands' economic security.

He declined to elaborate, but said he had an "open" and "candid" dialogue with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang earlier on Tuesday.

The Dutch plan previously prompted a complaint from the Chinese foreign ministry, which urged the Dutch side to avoid following the "abuse" of export control measures by "certain countries".

The United States in October imposed export restrictions on shipments of U.S. chipmaking tools to China, but for the curbs to be effective it needed the agreement of other key chipmaking technology suppliers in the Netherlands and Japan.

Japan has already said it would restrict exports of 23 types of semiconductor manufacturing equipment from July, without specifying China as the target of the curbs, a move that has also angered Beijing.

"As for the issue of lithography machines, China has serious concerns about this," Qin told reporters.

"We believe since both China and the Netherlands are each other's important trading partners, we should work together to jointly protect the normal trade order between us, the international trade rules and to jointly keep the global industrial and supply chains stable."

Hoekstra said he also raised with Qin during their discussion the Netherlands' concerns about cyber operations conducted from Chinese territory and reports of foreign interference operations on Dutch territory, including against journalists.

