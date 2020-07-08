Safeguarding national security, restoring prosperity and stability in Hong Kong

BEIJING, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report by China.org.cn on the Law of the People's Republic of China on Safeguarding National Security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region:

On June 30, 2020, the Law of the People's Republic of China on Safeguarding National Security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region was adopted.

A legal and legitimate measure to safeguard China's national security, the adoption of the law was unexpectedly exploited by some to create clamor. Obviously, Western politicians who added fuel to the flames still have outdated colonial views on Hong Kong. Hong Kong is a special administrative region of China, and the Chinese government has the power to safeguard national security there.

Since its return to the motherland, Hong Kong has retained its capitalist system, and implemented the policies of "the people of Hong Kong governing Hong Kong" and a high degree of autonomy. The HKSAR Basic Law provides a legal basis for the policies, and authorizes the special administrative region to make laws against behaviors which endanger national security. However, over the past 23 years, Hong Kong has failed to complete the legislation, making it rare in the world as a city without any defense of national security.

Some Western forces harbor the intention of making Hong Kong a place to instigate a color revolution in China. Particularly, at the instigation of hostile external forces, rioters took advantage of an extradition bill proposed in the first half of 2019 to stir up unrest. They disrupted traffic, vandalized public facilities, assaulted police officers and ordinary residents, and attacked government offices. Their acts seriously undermined Hong Kong's stability and prosperity, and jeopardized national security. To end the chaos and restore peace and stability in Hong Kong, the central government had to "tailor" the national security law for Hong Kong.

The law on safeguarding national security in Hong Kong does not end the policy of "one country, two systems." On the contrary, it adheres to the "one country" principle, respects the differences in the "two systems," and takes full account of the features of the rule of law in Hong Kong. The central authorities only exercise jurisdiction over a very few cases concerning the offence of endangering national security, while most cases are still handled by Hong Kong's law-enforcement and judicial authorities. During law-enforcement and the judicial processes, people suspected of endangering national security will still enjoy the rights protected by the rule of law in Hong Kong. The principle of the presumption of innocence continues to be observed. Judges still hold trials independently. The law applies only to a very few criminals who commit certain acts, such as secession. There is no violation of basic rights and freedoms, and the law actually protect the rights of the vast majority of Hong Kong residents.

The law can help return order to Hong Kong. Hong Kong will restore prosperity and stability, maintain its position as an international financial center, and continue to serve as a bridge connecting the East and the West.

