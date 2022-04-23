Safehold's (NYSE:SAFE) earnings growth rate lags the 24% CAGR delivered to shareholders

It hasn't been the best quarter for Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 24% in that time. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last three years have been pleasing. After all, the share price is up a market-beating 82% in that time.

Since the long term performance has been good but there's been a recent pullback of 4.7%, let's check if the fundamentals match the share price.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Safehold was able to grow its EPS at 18% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. We note that the 22% yearly (average) share price gain isn't too far from the EPS growth rate. Coincidence? Probably not. That suggests that the market sentiment around the company hasn't changed much over that time. Au contraire, the share price change has arguably mimicked the EPS growth.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for Safehold the TSR over the last 3 years was 89%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

Safehold shareholders are down 30% for the year (even including dividends), falling short of the market return. The market shed around 4.6%, no doubt weighing on the stock price. Fortunately the longer term story is brighter, with total returns averaging about 24% per year over three years. Sometimes when a good quality long term winner has a weak period, it's turns out to be an opportunity, but you really need to be sure that the quality is there. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Safehold (including 1 which is potentially serious) .

