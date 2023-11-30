SafeHouse works to keep up with growing domestic violence problem

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — For years, Clarksville Area Urban Ministries has worked to meet the needs of domestic violence victims, but with up to 150 SafeHouse Hotline calls a month, they realized they needed more space and more beds.

“Some people think of domestic violence as only being bruises on the outside,” said Jodi McBryant, executive director of Clarksville Area Urban Ministries. “We know the emotional and the verbal abuse can be even more scarring sometimes.”

Phase one of Clarksville’s new SafeHouse will start by offering 20 new beds for anyone experiencing domestic violence. Victims can come from Montgomery, Cheatham, Stewart, or Houston counties, and Safehouse will accept women, men, and LGBTQ victims, along with their children, if needed.

“Most of my staff is here because they have a passion, and they have experienced things that are similar, and so we’re here. We’re here to listen. We operate that crisis hotline knowing even if we can’t help, we’re an ear to listen,” SafeHouse Program Director Lex Kaskey said.

Even if they can’t help, SafeHouse will connect victims with services that can. They also offer support groups and hope to add transitional housing with their next phases.

“We could not have done this without Clarksville’s support system between the mayors, the city, all of the people that have donated for us to get this far, it’s a true testament to that and you can see it in everything here,” Kaskey said.

The city alone donated $1 million to the three-level facility, along with the Nashville Predators, project architect Pam Powell, contractor Ed Neely, Chuck’s Cabinets, and Lowe’s, among others who helped make the project possible.

SafeHouse knows the solution to domestic violence doesn’t end with them.

“Creating that awareness and being the voice for them I think is the first step in the community, educating folks on it. Even some of our survivors that are in situations need that validation that what I’m experiencing is in fact domestic violence, and it’s not okay,” McBryant said.

The SafeHouse 24-hour hotline can be reached at 931-552-6900.

SafeHouse will also have a clothing station downstairs in honor of Meghan Santiago. Her husband was a soldier and was found guilty of killing her several months ago.

If you’d like to volunteer over the holidays or make a monetary donation, you can reach out to Clarksville Area Urban Ministries.

