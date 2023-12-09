SafeKIDZ Event Set for Next Friday

Dec. 9—WATSONTOWN — Kingdom Kidz Inc. is sponsoring a SafeKIDZ event from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Dec. 15 at the Puppet headquarters, 11 E. Third St., Watsontown.

The event is free and includes free pizza, snacks, and drinks.

A model train display by the Loose Ties Model Railroad club will be shown. One registered child will go home with a free model train set provided by the club.

There will be games, crafts, ornament making.

Parking is available on the street or at Cronrath-Grenoble parking lot.

For more information concerning the free SafeKIDZ program call 570-838-3133. Kingdom Kidz Inc. is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation, which is funded through donations, fundraisers, programming, and grants. Kingdom Kidz Inc. is not affiliated with a church or denomination.

— RICK DANDES