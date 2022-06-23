Safelight earns reaccreditation, plans ribbon cutting for new location

Safelight

Safelight has been awarded reaccreditation by the National Children’s Alliance (NCA) following an extensive application and site review process, according to an announcement from the local nonprofit.

As the accrediting agency for Children’s Advocacy Centers (CAC) across the country, NCA awards various levels of accreditation and membership to centers responding to allegations of child abuse and violence. Accreditation is the highest level of membership with NCA, accredited CACs undergo a reaccreditation process every five years to ensure best practices, according to a news release. NCA also considers standards regarding a center’s cultural competency and diversity, forensic interviews, victim support and advocacy, medical evaluation, therapeutic intervention, and child-focused setting.

“As an organization of individuals dedicated to responding to child abuse, we recognize the importance of maintaining accredited status from the National Children’s Alliance. Safelight is committed to providing evidence-based practices utilizing a functioning and effective multidisciplinary team approach to work collaboratively in child abuse investigation, prosecution, and treatment,” said Lauren Wilkie, Safelight Executive Director.

As an Accredited Member of NCA, Safelight provides coordinated and compassionate services to victims of child abuse. Safelight is a comprehensive nonprofit serving survivors of interpersonal violence (i.e., domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse) in Henderson County, having helped over 40,000 survivors since 1984, the release states.

“Safelight is to be commended for its continued commitment to effectively serve victims of child abuse. As the national association and accrediting body for Children’s Advocacy Centers across the country, our goal is to ensure that every victim of child abuse has access to high quality services that result from professional collaboration. By requiring Accredited Centers to undergo reaccreditation every five years, we ensure that evidence-based practices are being implemented and the highest quality of service is being provided,” remarked Teresa Huizar, Executive Director of National Children’s Alliance.

Safelight has purchased a new facility to house their Child Advocacy Center, Family Advocacy Center, Counseling Center, and Outreach Programs for faster, safer services for survivors.

Safelight will host a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, June 29 from 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. at their new location at 317 N. Washington Street, Hendersonville.

For more information about Safelight, visit www.safelightfamily.org.

