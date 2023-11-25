Safely keeping the house warm this winter

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — According to the National Fire Protection Association, heating equipment is a leading cause of fires in homes. The Oklahoma City Fire Department said as the colder weather gets here and the heat turns on, it can turn deadly if not properly prepared.

“Be sure you change out your filters. They collect dust throughout the year. That dust can then catch on fire,” said John Chenoweth, the Assistant PIO with OKC Fire.

The NFPA shows between 2016 and 2020, 13% of house fires were due to heating equipment. Most of those involved space heaters.

“When it comes to space heaters, there’s a simple rule that says space heaters need space,” said Chenoweth.

Chenoweth said a good rule of thumb is keeping a three-foot distance from space heaters and keeping the area around them clear.

He also added that they should be plugged in directly to an outlet and turned off when sleeping or leaving the house.

“They can catch curtains on fire. They can catch a couch on fire, any towels or clothes you may have. If you use a fireplace, make sure, especially with wood burning, make sure it has been serviced recently,” said Chenoweth.



If you aren’t using a space heater or fire place, but still want to keep heat inside the home OG&E has tips as well.

If you need a place to stay warm, here’s a list of warming stations across the state.

