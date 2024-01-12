How to safely stay warm during winter weather

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With temperatures dropping, the number of house fires is expected to increase even more. People are trying to stay warm, and the Memphis Fire Department wants you to do so safely.

Public Information Officer, Qwanesha Ward, says the Memphis Fire Department has noticed a rising number of fires since the cold weather arrived. They fear there will be more victims as the temperature drops in the next few days.

“Just because people are using space heaters and oftentimes we see that they are also using ovens to keep their home warm,” Ward said.

She says if you are going to use a space heater follow certain steps.

“Make sure that you give a space heater space, hence the name. You want to make sure that you give at least three feet around it, anything that can possibly be flammable,” Ward said.

Thursday morning, Memphis Police rescued a 10-year-old boy from a burning apartment after a fire that started in the kitchen. It’s unclear what sparked it, but Ward says you should never use your oven for heat.

“One of the things that makes an oven so dangerous is the carbon monoxide,” Ward said. “It’s odorless, you can’t see it and it can harm you and kill you really fast and that’s the danger because you don’t know until it’s too late.”

Another key element in keeping your family safe is smoke alarms.

“Which is free,” Ward said. “Everyone, citizens can request a free smoke detector at any time if they are without one.”

A warming center at the Hospitality Hub at 590 Washington Avenue will also likely be available for those in need. You can call (901) 297-1680 if you need a free ride to the center.

