How to Safely Thaw a Frozen Turkey
Follow these three tried-and-true methods for defrosting a turkey to keep you and your loved ones safe this Thanksgiving.
Follow these three tried-and-true methods for defrosting a turkey to keep you and your loved ones safe this Thanksgiving.
The tabloid slammed Donald Trump’s eldest son for topping “sick GOP” taunts of Alec Baldwin following the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
Draya Michele‘s attire at Drake’s birthday party on Saturday, Oct. 23, caused an uproar on social media after fans condemned the reality star for her […]
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced how they'll compensate the fan who initially received Tom Brady's 600th career touchdown pass.
“I knew how much it meant to Tom, and I was willing to trade.”
Angelia Jolie suffered a beauty faux pas at the "Eternals" premiere, as her hair extensions were obviously installed improperly.
Minneapolis’ first cop to be convicted of murder may regain his freedom sooner than anticipated. In an unprecedented turn of events, a Minnesota judge re-sentenced […]
Prince William and Kate Middleton just broke a royal rule during their latest...
Gisele Bündchen is an incredibly accomplished woman, not Brady's property to offer up in exchange for a piece of memorabilia.
"I'm crying as I write this email," Tara Jones, an Amazon worker, wrote to Jeff Bezos, The New York Times reported.
"I messed that one up a ton," he admitted.
Massive storm brings Lake Tahoe's water levels back above natural rim
Candace Owens is back again in headlines for her unwarranted two cents and this time, Alec Baldwin is the culprit.
Joc Pederson has a message for Atlanta Braves fans ahead of the World Series.
A Black man received the longest sentencing yet in connection to the Capitol riots that took place on Jan. 6. On Thursday, Oct. 21, Troy […]
Former 'Jeopardy!' champion Matt Amodio took to Twitter after he noticed that the current champion Jonathan Fisher didn't have to share an anecdote with 'Jeopardy!' host Mayim Bialik.
"Eventually, they run out of other people's money and then they come for you," Musk tweeted at the senator who just drafted a new billionaire tax.
Marcus Smart was on the wrong end of a LaMelo Ball highlight Monday, but the Celtics guard got the last laugh in Charlotte.
Also, cancel culture isn't real.
"Her extensions literally look like a child clipped them in for her."
New York City store clerks teamed up to thwart a would-be robbery, beating the suspect to the ground with their fists in an incident that was captured by security cameras in the store.