How to safely watch 2024 solar eclipse. What you should know to prepare

Sunglasses won’t cut it. Special eclipse glasses are crucial for safely observing the sun as the moon marches across the late morning and afternoon sky, covering more and more and then less and less of our star.

During totality when the sun is completely shrouded, it’s fine to remove your glasses and look with your naked eyes. But before and after, certified eclipse glasses are essential to avoid eye damage. Just make sure they’re not scratched or torn.

Cameras, binoculars and telescopes must be outfitted with special solar filters for safe viewing. Bottom line: Never look at an exposed sun without proper protection any day of the year.

Where to get solar eclipse 2024 glasses in Rochester NY

The Rochester Museum & Science Center has secured approximately 500,000 pairs of eclipse glasses in preparation for the upcoming event. Eclipse glasses can be purchased at the museum, planetarium, or nature center in Ontario County for $2.50 each.

Additionally, they are available online in packs of 10 for $25. Various local groups, school districts, and Monroe County library branches are also distributing glasses, with some offering them with event tickets. Several local stores, including Wegmans, Pet World, and Laughing Gull Chocolates, also have eclipse glasses in stock.

It's crucial to ensure that glasses purchased online conform to ISO 12312-2 standards, as homemade filters or ordinary sunglasses are not safe for solar viewing.

What time will eclipse be on April 8, 2024?

Starting at 2:07 p.m. April 8 in Rochester, the moon will begin to appear to move in front of the sun. Totality begins at 3:20 p.m. and will last for 3 minutes and 38 seconds (plus or minus a few seconds depending where you are standing.) By 4:33 p.m. the moon will have moved past the sun returning the light to normal.

Follow the solar eclipse's path of totality

Will schools have off for eclipse 2024 in Rochester NY?

In short, yes. In the Rochester region, the eclipse will take place the Monday after a weeklong spring break at the time most classes are dismissed for the day. Most Rochester-area school districts opted to extend spring break by a day and have canceled class on April 8.

Contributing: Democrat and Chronicle reporter Victoria Freile; Associated Press

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: 2024 Solar Eclipse: How to safely watch, where to get glasses and more