Safenet Services hosts Walk a Mile in Their Shoes

Apr. 19—Community members held teal balloons as they walked around the Rogers State University campus.

Safenet Services hosted the annual Walk a Mile in Their Shoes event — an event to raise awareness of sexual assault.

Safenet Services Executive Director Jody Reiss said every 68 seconds an American is sexually assaulted.

"In Oklahoma, the rate of rape and attempted rape among females reported to law enforcement has been 35-45 percent higher than the U.S. rate for the past decade," she said.

Safenet Services provides a variety of services for sexual assault survivors, domestic assault survivors and those suffering from the consequences of stalking.

Last year, Safenet Services answered 1,400 crisis calls, served 443 clients on the shelter and filed over 1,100 protective orders.

"These are survivors that you may have seen on the street, that you've passed by," she said. "They have powerful stories. Each and every one of them."

Rogers County Sheriffs Office Investigative Detective Mark Issac said he can't stress enough how important reporting is.

"Reporting these crimes and assaults is the first steps in going from a victim to a survivor," he said.

Issac encourages those struggling to report the crime to the police department.

"Let's worry about getting help and fixing the hurt," he said.

Safenet Services will be having a Sexual Assault and Prevention Workshop from 11:30-1 p.m. April 29 at Northeast Technology Center. Lunch will be provided by Buffalo Wild Wings.

A Sexual Assault Survivor Support group will start April 27. Anyone interested can call the office and talk with Sexual Assault Advocate Emily Getzfreid.

"This sexual assault support group will be open to all sexual assault survivors whether it's been minutes or it's been years," she said. "We just want to walk alongside you in that journey from victim to surviving to thriving."