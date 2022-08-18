Safer baby swings to replace your recalled MamaRoo

There's been a baby swing recall—but that doesn't mean your infant has to go without one

A recall has been issued for 4mom's 4mom’s 3-point harness MamaRoo models (versions 1.0, 2.0, 3.0, and 4.0) as well as its RockaRoo rockers. The recall follows two incidents where infants found themselves strangled by the restraint straps that hang below the chair when the sear is not in use. One 10-month-old suffered bruising on his neck while another 10-month-old died from asphyxiation. Those who have these products and have crawling infants are advised to immediately stop using them, to store them in a location where they cannot be reached by crawling infants and to contact 4moms to receive a free strap fastener that will prevent the strap from dangling precariously when a baby is not in the seat. The recalled versions of the MamaRoo and RockaRoo are safe to use after installing the strap-fastener.

If you're a parent looking for a new swing for your infant, here are several safer options to consider, all of which we’ve tried and liked.

Graco DuetSoothe Swing + Rocker

An alternative to the swings by 4moms is the Graco DuetSoothe Swing + Rocker, which we found to be the best swing of 2022.

As the name implies, this swing is versatile, offering a wide range of motions and doubling as a rocker. This versatility is great for your baby, as it means that the DuetSoothe can accommodate a wide array of swinging preferences.

Its design wherein the restraint straps are attached to the seat of the swing ensures that it won’t create similar safety hazards as the recalled products.

The DuetSoothe comes with a mobile and several classic songs to keep your baby entertained. Thanks to its high-quality materials, once you surmount the somewhat confusing build instructions, you'll have a swing that will last a long time.

$179.97 at Amazon

Fisher-Price Sweet Snugapuppy Swing

Fisher-Price baby swings have been the go-to choice for over a decade, and for good reason: They’re cute, affordable and babies love them. Plus, the Snugapuppy swing provides the option for either side-to-side motion (like the MamaRoo) or back-and-forth movement, like a standard swing. No matter which type of motion your baby prefers, the Snugapuppy swing will keep them cozy and entertained thanks to the attached mobile, six swing speeds and adjustable seat recline. It even plays 16 different songs for the ultimate infant entertainment. Most importantly, the Snugabunny is free from any hanging straps, meaning your baby can safely crawl around it.

$169.99 at Amazon

MamaRoo Model 1046

Given the recall, it's understandable that some parents may be wary of buying a MamaRoo swing, but it should be noted that the most recent model, 1046, is not included in the recall. Model 1046 was released in July and is exempt from the recall due to its design.

In earlier models, the restraint straps are attached to the back of the unit rather than the seat—an issue model 1046 solves. The model of your MamaRoo rocker can be determined with certainty by searching for the embossed numbers on the underside of the rocker's base.

There are several reasons why the MamaRoo may be the best fit for your baby including its quiet motor, its integration with Bluetooth which allows for a baby's favorite songs to be played and its unique motion. Reviewed Parenting Editor Anna Lane says that the MamaRoo is set apart from other swings thanks to its side-to-side oscillation as opposed to front-to-back. If a baby prefers this motion, MamaRoo is a good option.

$299.99 at 4moms

