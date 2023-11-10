Safer Futures in Portage County seeking donations of infant and toddler items

Safer Futures, which provides help for domestic violence victims in Portage County, is seeking donations of items for infants and toddlers.

Items most needed include:

Clothing for newborns up to 3 months old

Any sized diapers

All sized toddler clothing

Baby monitors

Bibs

Overnight diapers for toddlers

Mattress protectors, full and twin

Pack and Plays for cribs (infant)

Postpartum items for moms

Any sort of baby items

Anyone interested in donating is asked to call 330-673-2500 to arrange a drop-off with a Safer Futures advocate.

Safer Futures provides links to shelter, support, legal advocacy and referrals for victims of domestic violence, both male and female.

Call the 24/7 hotlines 330-673-2500 or 330-296-2100 for help.

Go to fcsserves.org/program/safer-futures for more information.

