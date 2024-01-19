Safer Kids, Safer Schools Task Force marks milestone

Jan. 19—TRAVERSE CITY — The Safer Kids, Safer Schools marked a milestone Thursday as the task force wrapped up a series of meetings focused on Traverse City Area Public Schools and its community.

The purpose of the meetings was to share findings the task force assembled by talking to community members and others.

The findings were presented by task force co-founders Jay Berger and Kathleen Guy in a report that was released October 2023, and is available on the organizations' website.

In attendance were community members who felt passionate about school safety, but also issues pertaining to mental health. Most were parents of current or former students.

Lisa Trombley is a recently retired executive from Lockheed Martin. She moved back to Michigan after living in the Washington, D.C., area for a few decades.

Trombley said she's passionate about doing her best to make the Grand Traverse Area a great place for kids to live. "I felt drawn to this cause because I was inspired by Jay's desire to get to the root cause, because I think it's the best way to solving a problem. I want to do my part to build the kind of place my kids feel safe in."

Lindsay Dickinson is not only a TCAPS parent, but also serves at Northwestern Michigan College as the director of student success and retention.

For her, getting involved with Safer Kids, Safer Schools was a no-brainer. "I think, for me as a parent, it's obvious. I want my kids to feel OK going to school, that they're not going be afraid of what's going to happen, and I can feel safe dropping them off at school.

"As you look at the education spectrum, I want to make sure that, first of all, we can continue to engage kids throughout their education so that they come out the other side with whatever that credential is that they're seeking."

"We know that students that are more educated are better for our local community; a community is safer, is more productive, and prosperous when kids have more education," Dickinson added. "But if they can't be fully engaged in their education, then how can they succeed? So those things are super important to me.

"Our kids shouldn't have to feel unsafe."

Thursday night's presentation was what Berger called a "subset of what we gave out to the community."

"This packet is the results of 15 to 17 months of learning," he said. "We learned so much about what kind of things go into school shooting, and the response, and more importantly ... prevention."

"We have learned a lot," Guy added, "it's so great to learn about what you can do — versus being helpless."

Included in the report are recommended objectives, such as: Creating a caring and connected school community; expanding mental health supports and programs within schools; promoting community awareness of risk and appropriate responses; engaging and empowering youth; and enhancing early intervention efforts.

Berger said the next step is meetings with the various organizations and programs that they hope to partner with. — such as Norte, Big Brothers Big Sisters, and the Northern Michigan Community Health Innovation Regions (CHIR) and, of course, leadership within the TCAPS district.

From there comes the task of putting together a detailed plan to get into the schools to connect with kids, parents and educators.

"We do want to put together a concrete plan," Berger said. "We don't want this report to just be a package of information that doesn't lead to any action.

"Whether it be the lunch buddies program, reading to kids, mentorship, the plan we come up with would include all of these options to connect with the kids," Guy added.

In the first week of February, the organization plans to get between five and 20 volunteers as a subgroup to take part in the Behavioral Health Initiative within Northwest Community Health Innovation Region. From there, they will construct a plan that will get them into schools and start connecting with students.

The Northwest Community Health Innovations Region covers 15 counties in the Northern Michigan region, and is focused on getting organizations together to bring about change.

"They serve as an umbrella," Berger said. "If you want to get involved, there's plenty of room at the table."

"We want to focus on bringing together the individuals who can help and support," Guy said.

Dr. John VanWagoner, TCAPS superintendent, sat in for the session Thursday. "There are a lot of organizations working on this," he said, "And what we need is more collaboration between each group — a 'meeting of the minds.'"

That's important to this cause, he said: "How can we coordinate, and get all the arrows in the right direction?"

Traverse City is known for many great things, Guy added, but she would like this region to be known for one more good thing: "Wouldn't be great to be known for caring for our kids?

"We are building the future of our community, by what we do today."

Berger's belief is that action is most important above all, to quote the African proverb, he said: "Pray...but move your feet."